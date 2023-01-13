Asus unveils Android 13 update schedule: Zenfone 9 first, then 8 … – GSMArena.com

Login

tom, 16 Dec 2022will you though? I read on android site, that prerequisities for android 14 will be av1 decodi… moreGoogle isn't going to prevent millions of existing phones from being updated over AV1. The AV1 requirement likely only applies to phones that come with Android 14 pre-installed.

Hamad1993, 14 Nov 2022Good for me, I'll receive 13 and 14 on my zenfone 9. That's enough for me. will you though? I read on android site, that prerequisities for android 14 will be av1 decoding, which sd 8 gen 1 doesn't have..

I'm facing too much audio bugs in rog phone 3

Like my side type c support's charging and suddenly dongle audio has gone

Hope they will fix it. I wasn't expecting these problem from them 🥲

AndroidAuthority, 14 Nov 2022Asus unfortunately only provides 2 major os updates, and that phone launched with android 10.It's a side hustle for them.

Great news, but its November now and its my 2nd time having the zenfone 8 randomly bricking but this time its out of warranty. Please avoid zenfone 8.

Anonymous, 14 Nov 2022Its enough. More important is that phone work great. What u have from andorid 13 if is full wi… moreThanks for the info god of knowledge…

Good for me, I'll receive 13 and 14 on my zenfone 9. That's enough for me.

Anonymous, 14 Nov 2022LG doesn't use Android on their TVs. They have their own OS.LG said their premium phone will get Android 13, you can see in the link I gave below.

rizki1, 14 Nov 2022for a stock Android OS and only few phone all of them with high end specs are this late? my $2… moreLG doesn't use Android on their TVs. They have their own OS.

YoloBS, 14 Nov 2022Asus didnt even have that many models , why they are slow in os updates ?Well, Asus always slow when it comes to software department.

Probably they only have a small team to handle the software updates.

AndroidAuthority, 14 Nov 2022Asus unfortunately only provides 2 major os updates, and that phone launched with android 10.Its enough. More important is that phone work great. What u have from andorid 13 if is full with bugs.

Android 13???? Really????

First sort out your android 12 on Rog phone 5 which is an ultimate horrible experience, Makes me want to sell my Rog 5 which i am using on Android 11.

I am disappointed that Rog or Asus keeps on rushing new thing rather rather then improving normal software.

Secondly your products or parts are never available in the market.

DMX, 14 Nov 2022LG?? what cave do you live in? a few weeks ago sony launched android 13 for xperia, nokia too!… morehttps://www.gsmarena.com/lg_confirms_up_to_three_android_os_updates_for_premium_smartphones__-news-48563.php

no Nokia yet received stable Android 13 afaik, or you can give me the source. non gsmarena link is also ok.

AndroidAuthority, 14 Nov 2022https://m.gsmarena.com/sony_announces_android_13_update_for_the_xperia_1_iv_and_xperia_5_iv-ne… morehow about their old phone?

AndroidAuthority, 14 Nov 2022Asus unfortunately only provides 2 major os updates, and that phone launched with android 10.LG?? what cave do you live in? a few weeks ago sony launched android 13 for xperia, nokia too!! here the basyar is asus, I would never pay so much money for such lousy support, it is a scam in your face to the clear

rizki1, 14 Nov 2022for a stock Android OS and only few phone all of them with high end specs are this late? my $2… morehttps://m.gsmarena.com/sony_announces_android_13_update_for_the_xperia_1_iv_and_xperia_5_iv-news-56378.php here's Sony's one.

Madness, 14 Nov 2022Zenfone 7 pro not on the list for android 13?? But the older phones are?? What rubbishAsus unfortunately only provides 2 major os updates, and that phone launched with android 10.

Asus didnt even have that many models , why they are slow in os updates ?

for a stock Android OS and only few phone all of them with high end specs are this late? my $200 Xiaomi probably will get Android 13 in january or february.

where is Sony, Nokia, LG Android 13?

Zenfone 7 pro not on the list for android 13?? But the older phones are?? What rubbish

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source