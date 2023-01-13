Score this 25-piece The Pioneer Woman pantry essentials set for an unbeatable price at Walmart – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
January 13, 2023 / 11:20 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Right now, you can give your whole pantry a makeover with this 25-piece set from The Pioneer Woman.
This adorable set includes a utensil crock, napkin box, silicone tool set, butter dish, measuring cups and spoons, a sugar bowl, ramekins and more. Shop the set now before it sells out.
The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)
If you’re looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of popular items, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.
This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The set includes five melamine serving bowls and four melamine prep bowls, each with a coordinating plastic snap-on lid.
The mixing bowls are made with durable, chip- and scratch-resistant melamine and have non-slip bottoms to keep bowls in place while protecting your countertops. Get the whole set on sale now at Walmart for an unbeatable price.
The Pioneer Woman 18-piece mixing bowl set, $23 (reduced from $29)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $369 (reduced from $399)
Looking for the perfect budget TV for the the new year? Head over to Walmart — the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there’s a deal for you.
Here’s a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.
If you’re trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now — the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459
The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It’s backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games — even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.
Xbox Series X console, $499
The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.
The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)
Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)
A budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done, this easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers a whopping 10-day battery life, various exercise modes, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. New subscribers receive a one-year, free trial of Fitbit Premium.
Available in three colors (black, lunar white and desert rose) and with multiple accessory options.
Fitbit Inspire 3, $80 (reduced from $100)
This top-of-the-line air fryer is currently $80 off. With this air fryer, you can use the dual-basket design to make two dishes at once or combine them into one extra-large 9-quart basket for larger items or family-sized meals.
The PowerXL features 7-in-1 functionality so that you can air fry, dehydrate, roast, broil, bake, air boil and reheat food all with one appliance.
PowerXL dual-basket vortex air fryer, $69 (reduced from $149)
This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.
We’ve seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you’re interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you’ll want to act now.
75″ Vizio 4K QLED, $798 (reduced from $998)
The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It’s able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.
The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.
Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)
Here’s a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets available at Walmart right now.
Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? This machine can easily brew iced coffee at home and it comes with a reusable tumbler.
Gourmia ice coffee maker, $25
This adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes; full/queen and king.
The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $25 (reduced from $69)
The Asus TUF gaming monitor is on sale right now at Walmart for over $100 off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.
37″ Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)
Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $17 each during the Walmart New Years sale. Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours.
Yankee Candle holiday scents, $17 (reduced from $19)
The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.
Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69 (reduced from $119)
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You’ll save up to $165 at Walmart now with this deal.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)
This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)
This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons — it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that’s bright enough for use in partial sun.
55″ Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
Walmart has the 75-inch model of Samsung’s popular ‘The Frame’ TV on sale now for $1,000 off. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.
75″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV, $2,797 (reduced from $2,999)
Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year’s resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.
The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.
At this price, why not pick up a set of two?
FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
Here’s your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)
CBS Essentials readers can’t get enough of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ kitchenware — it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.
Available in four colors.
The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $49
If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives’ blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird’s beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.
The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)
Give your toddler’s room a makeover for the new year. The four-piece Disney Encant bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a table and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).
Disney Encanto 4-piece bedroom set, $75 (reduced from $120)
Not the right design? Not to worry — Walmart offers this bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 right now.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
If you’re looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that’s great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on currently sale at Walmart for $100. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $120 (reduced from $159)
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)
Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that’s ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.
Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $228 (reduced from $299)
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $42.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $42 (reduced from $80)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.
Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they’re protected even when you’re sweating on them every day.
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (regularly $150)
CBS Essentials readers haven’t been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8″ and 10″ skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.
The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)
First published on January 13, 2023 / 11:20 AM
The 22-foot tall sculpture, named “The Embrace,” represents the hug between Dr. King and his wife after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
It comes just a few weeks after another deputy from the same department was also shot and killed during a traffic stop.
There has been heightened attention to the health of athletes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Glen Lake Elementary School has a lot of students with physical disabilities, but didn’t have a playground that was accessible to them.
A research organization plans to ask the FDA to approve the psychedelic drug as a prescription medication, in combination with therapy, to treat PTSD.
Bankruptcy judge’s ruling this week means all FTX Trading signage and advertising at the arena will be removed.
Here’s what we know about the campaign finance issues surrounding freshman GOP Rep. George Santos.
Charlie Javice, once lauded as a business phenom, paid a college professor $18,000 to fabricate customer names, suit claims.
Tracking technology following a Canadian accountant’s every move on her laptop showed she engaged in “time theft.”
Slashed prices make some Tesla models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
Rep. Daniel Goldman, Rep. Chris Stewart and more will appear on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” this Sunday.
The Biden administration said the process will encourage exploited workers to denounce labor violations and participate in workplace investigations without fear of retaliation.
Documents found at the Penn Biden Center included top-secret material, a federal law enforcement official said.
Chairman James Comer said subpoenas could come as early as the end of January.
Here’s what we know about the campaign finance issues surrounding freshman GOP Rep. George Santos.
A research organization plans to ask the FDA to approve the psychedelic drug as a prescription medication, in combination with therapy, to treat PTSD.
Clinical trials of MDMA — the active ingredient in ecstasy — to treat post-traumatic stress disorder are showing promising results. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook takes a look at how the psychedelic drug helped an Iraq War veteran overcome PTSD.
The latest government figures show a sharp decline in U.S. fertility in recent years.
The decline was not accompanied by a rise in exemptions, the CDC says, suggesting many children could still catch up on their shots.
It’s the second time in just a few months that products made by the same drugmaker have been linked to dozens of child deaths.
Illegal border crossings have dropped significantly since the Biden administration announced it would pair increased expulsions with expanded legal migration opportunities.
The atomic watchdog agency’s boss will visit Ukraine soon, but implementing the plan may be difficult, especially at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant.
For the fourth year in a row, ocean heat has shattered a new record. Here’s what it means for the planet.
The country’s investigative committee says Andrey Dzmitryeu’s photo with the former top U.S. diplomat, “may indicate that his activities were coordinated from abroad.”
Police in Pakistan said the doctors and surgeons involved in the operation had not been tracked down.
Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. She will be buried at Graceland, the Memphis home of her legendary father Elvis Presley. Elise Preston takes a look back on her life.
The singer-songwriter’s final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.
Tom Hanks, who starred in a recent Elvis biopic as his longtime manager, said on Instagram he was “absolutely broken.”
Robbie Knievel’s father, the legendary stuntman Evel Knievel, died in 2007.
Presley, who inherited Elvis Presley’s fortune, once claimed she had suffered an “11-year odyssey to financial ruin.”
Tracking technology following a Canadian accountant’s every move on her laptop showed she engaged in “time theft.”
Sweden’s national mining company says it has found “significant” deposits of rare earth elements, which are vital to technology like cellphones. As CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports, it could give Europe a boost in the race to transition to clean energy.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Migrants deemed to be vulnerable, such as the elderly and pregnant women, will be allowed to enter the U.S. legally under the new Biden administration process.
The new annual report on UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), contains 366 more reported sightings than included in the initial report in 2021.
A research organization plans to ask the FDA to approve the psychedelic drug as a prescription medication, in combination with therapy, to treat PTSD.
For the fourth year in a row, ocean heat has shattered a new record. Here’s what it means for the planet.
Energy giant’s own scientists were working on precise forecasts even as company publicly doubted warming was real.
Company says it used advanced technology to pull carbon dioxide from the air and store it in the ground.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather and climate-related disasters in 2022 cost the United States $165 billion. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy has more on the findings and the role played by climate change.
Anggy Diaz’s friends told CBS affiliate KHOU-TV that she had been working two jobs to help pay for her mother’s cancer treatment in Nicaragua.
Police in Pakistan said the doctors and surgeons involved in the operation had not been tracked down.
A jury found that executives illegally reduced payroll liability through a variety of schemes.
Prosecutors in a trial of Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug have said they plan to use some of his lyrics as evidence. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him, which include racketeering and gang violence. Co-founder and co-CEO of AllHipHop.com, Chuck Creekmur, joins CBS News to discuss.
Bryan Kohberger’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 26 — a move meant to give his defense team more time to prepare.
Russia will launch a rescue mission next month to retrieve three stranded astronauts after investigators say their Soyuz spacecraft was damaged by a micrometeoroid. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
Russia is launching a mission to rescue three crew members from the International Space Station. A Soyuz capsule which was meant to bring two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut back to Earth was damaged after being hit by a micro meteoroid last month. Instead, Russia will launch an unpiloted Soyuz to the space station in February to return them to Earth. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood explained the details of the mission.
The crew of the damaged Soyuz MS-22 will spend several extra months in space and return to Earth in a replacement ship.
A habitable zone is an area just the right distance from a star so water can exist on a planet’s surface and the conditions are neither too hot nor too cold for life.
The first satellite mission launched from U.K, soil failed on Monday night. Officials said the Virgin Orbit rocket launched as planned, but an “anomaly” happed just before it reached orbit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata explains why the launch is still being considered a success for Britain’s space agency.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
An anonymous letter writer terrorizes a small town, threatening to expose their rumored dark secrets.
They may have famous names and big careers, but these celebs also ran into financial trouble.
The Orion spacecraft sent back some amazing pictures from its 25-day, 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon.
When a young mother disappears in Columbia, Missouri, investigators use DNA from a tree to help solve the mystery of what happened to her.
Ohio Republican Congressman and newly appointed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan joins Major Garrett for this week’s episode of “The Takeout” to discuss his plans for the committee and the investigations into both former President Trump and President Biden’s handling of classified documents.
The Colorado lottery allocates revenue generated from ticket sales for Powerball, Mega Millions and other games to fund parks, trails and recreation projects across the state. Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery, joined CBS News’ Catherine Herridge to discuss.
A new clinical trial found that the active ingredient in the drug known as ecstasy shows promising results when it comes to treating post traumatic stress disorder. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins “CBS News Weekender” to discuss the findings.
A new study finds that four specific diet patterns may lower the risk of health issues and early death. Registered dietician nutritionist Keri Glassman spoke with Catherine Herridge about the findings and shared some tips to achieve health goals.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge Friday that subpoenas are on the table for the White House and National Archives if they don’t comply with the committee’s requests for records in their investigation into classified documents which were found at the home and former office of President Biden.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Score this 25-piece The Pioneer Woman pantry essentials set for an unbeatable price at Walmart – CBS News
Watch CBS News