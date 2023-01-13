Delayed Apple Silicon Mac Pro, what's coming in 2023, Apple Music … – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

The new Mac Pro could be smaller than the last Intel one.

It looks like both the Apple Silicon Mac Pro and Apple Music Classical app will miss their 2022 deadline, but we have had other great releases this year. We talk about them all, on the AppleInsider Podcast.

Yes, yes, Apple Silicon is an astonishing leap forward for the Mac but Apple promised a new Mac Pro by two years from WWDC 2020, so it’s failed completely. And it expressly promised an Apple Music Classical app by the end of 2023, so it’s almost certainly failed there too.

You can let them off, though. Every other part of the Mac lineup has been quite brilliantly revolutionized — and some of it twice. Plus we have had the surprise of the Mac Studio, the best-named if most-ugly new Mac we were not expecting.

Besides, Apple Music Classical fans will be happy to have the karaoke Apple Music Sing feature, that’ll keep them going for a while.

In all seriousness, 2022 has seen some tremendous apps, and especially great updates to old favorites. It’s time to celebrate the tools we’ve all relied on and relished in the last year.

You’d think Apple might have issued a statement on this, particularly Apple Music Classical.

Almost like they don’t give a damn these days.

“Apple Music Classical app by the end of 2023”, a good job it’s only the end of 2022 then.

I guess this will make Classical Archives happy. Their interface is rubbish, but I still subscribe because they’ve got more recordings than anyone else. I suspect I’ll drop them once Apple gets their act together.

It is pretty obvious that Apple doesn’t know how to build a faster Mac Pro that would offer faster GPU performance than the high performance cards that can be installed in the current Mac Pro. As well as offer an Apple Silicon Mac Pro that meets or exceeds the 1.5TB RAM option in the current Mac Pro. Apple isn’t going to release a Mac Pro with slower GPU performance just to put Apple Silicon in it. And the RAM limit of 128GB of the M1 Ultra would be embarrassing compared to the 1.5TB limit of the current Mac Pro.

Rogue01 said: It is pretty obvious that Apple doesn’t know how to build a faster Mac Pro that would offer faster GPU performance than the high performance cards that can be installed in the current Mac Pro. As well as offer an Apple Silicon Mac Pro that meets or exceeds the 1.5TB RAM option in the current Mac Pro. Apple isn’t going to release a Mac Pro with slower GPU performance just to put Apple Silicon in it. And the RAM limit of 128GB of the M1 Ultra would be embarrassing compared to the 1.5TB limit of the current Mac Pro. This has been my ask/fear as well, especially on the GPU front…

This has been my ask/fear as well, especially on the GPU front…

