UPDATE: Tesla Cybertruck pricing glitch has owners waiting for … – TESLARATI

The Tesla Cybertruck tri-motor’s price has been found on a reservation holder’s Tesla account, leaving owners with more questions than answers.

While countless customers have been waiting patiently for their upcoming Tesla Cybertruck, knowing the truck’s impressive charging, power output, and feature set, its price has yet to be known even years after the reveal. Now one reservation holder found the price readily available on his Tesla reservation page via a glitch that showed previous pricing

According to a picture and video posted by Mr. Adam Varney, the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck tri-motor will be available for $76,900. However this pricing was first made available back in 2019; $69,990 plus the full self driving upgrade ($7,000) and reservation price ($100).

More confusion arrised when Mr. Varney posted a video showing the same page, showing the page was indeed real.

Neither Tesla nor Elon Musk has confirmed the pricing of the Cybertruck tri-motor, though as it is one of the most popular trims of the truck, it will likely be recieving pricing information shortly.

When contacted by Teslarati, Mr. Varney says the page has been updated, and the price is no longer available.

In reaction to the released price, many have not only been confused by the pricing, but also frustrated that more information has not been made available by Tesla or Elon Musk. This only being yet another contriversey surrounding the Tesla CEO in recent months.

As the Cybertruck is slated for production start in q1 this year, and mass production is slated for EoY, we may be closer than ever to receiving more information and seeing the Tesla Cybertruck hit the public roads. And while many are disappointed about the lack of pricing information, you can count me as excited that the truck is coming to fruition at all.

