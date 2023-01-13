Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Largest Crypto Holding on Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Indian crypto exchange WazirX has released its Proof of Reserves (POR), showing a reserves-to-liability ratio of over 1:1. In a blog post, it made known its wallet addresses, list of exchanges and an independent Proof of Reserves report.

We provided @coin_gabbar, a platform that tracks crypto assets, with the necessary information and details required to publish the report.

WazirX is India’s largest crypto exchange by volume and, as of now, by reserves. In total, it has reserves worth $286 million.

WazirX reserves feature a significant quantity of Shiba Inu, making up 19.07% of the exchange’s holdings. A total of 6.09 trillion SHIB tokens valued at $54.56 million sit in WazirX’s reserve, which is the largest holding by the crypto exchange.

This is followed by Ethereum and Bitcoin, which make up 8.28% and 9.38%, respectively, of the exchange’s reserves.

It holds 1,356 BTC valued at $23.69 million and 20,057 ETH valued at $26.6 million. Dogecoin makes up 8.18% of the exchange reserves, with 303.31 million coins held. The amount of 30.03 million XRP also comprises 3.82% of the exchange’s reserves.

In the wake of the FTX collapse following a significant liquidity crisis, several crypto exchanges published their proof of reserves (POR) in a bid to promote transparency.

Shiba Inu continues to gain popularity on the WazirX trading platform.

In its end-of-year report, WazirX indicated that 27% of first-time crypto buyers on the platform bought Shiba Inu, while men between the ages of 26 and 40 traded 50% of all SHIB tokens “moved” on the platform. Also, Shiba Inu was among the top tokens traded on the crypto exchange.

SHIB ranks as the 16th largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $4.9 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap, and currently trades at $0.000009.

