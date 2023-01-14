Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture – cleveland.com

Michael Symon (Plain Dealer file)The Plain Dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club.
The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants.
Iron Chef host and John Wick actor Mark Dacascos is now serving as the chairman on the Crypto Culinary Club with his son Kapono, who co-founded the company with its president, Jackson Hren.
Read the full story on cleveland.com’s sister site, Cleveland Business Journal.
