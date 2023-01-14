Awesome! iPhone 13 worth $699 is FREE without trade-in; Plus get Apple Watch 7 or iPad – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

iPhone 13 is free! Yes, you read it right. The iPhone 13 worth $699 will cost you almost nothing with this latest deal from Verizon. The premium iPhone 13, which used to be available for $19.44 per month for a period of 36 months is currently available for absolutely nothing. What makes the deal even more interesting is that you don’t even have to trade in an old smartphone to be eligible for the free iPhone 13.

However, there is one condition that you need to fulfil. Interested buyers will have to buy a new line from Verizon and get an unlimited 5G plan on it. Under this offer, users will have to stay with the Verizon plan for 36 months. This will save as much as $699. Not just that, Verizon also lets you add Apple Watch Series 7 or an Apple iPad (9th Generation) along with it. Still confused? Check this step-by-step guide to understand the iPhone 13 deal and get it for free.

