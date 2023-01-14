Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Announced With Massive Discounts … – Trak.in

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Jan 14, 2023

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale has been announced and it will reportedly offer the biggest-ever price drops on flagship products!

The teaser page shows some very exciting deals on the popular mid-range phones in the market.

Big Savings Day Sale By Flipkart; Pixel 7 Available At 47,999

In the Big Savings Day Sale by Flipkart, the price of the Pixel 7 smartphone will be reduced to Rs 47,999. This has been confirmed by Flipkart itself. Besides a flat discount, there is a chance that the deal will be based on bank cards.

Similarly to this, the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale for Rs 68,999. It is currently available for Rs 84,999. Customers will therefore receive a discount of Rs 16,000 as a result.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will also be discounted. Customers will experience the “craziest price drop” on these iPhones, according to the teaser.

Samsung Z Flip Available At Cheap Prices?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a foldable smartphone that will be available in 2021, but it will also be cheaper online. Waiting a few more days is advised if you want to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S21 FE 5G, as Flipkart promises to sell these high-end phones at a lower price.

Flipkart will also provide discounts on mid-range phones in addition to deals on premium phones. The Nothing Phone (1) will be sold for Rs 24,999 in actual money. The phone has a starting price of Rs 29,999 and is currently available for purchase. This suggests that the platform intends to discount this 5G phone by about Rs 5,000.

The sale date for the event has not yet been confirmed by Flipkart, but it is anticipated that it will do so shortly.

