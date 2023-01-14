Fetch.ai Coin Price Is up 23% to $0.23 – Buy Now Before It Reaches … – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com

With the wave of sentiment surrounding artificial intelligence being higher, Fetch.AI’s FET token has seen a massive wave of support. The digital asset is currently trading at $0.23, an uptrend of 19.21% in the past 24 hours.

However, as the token’s price witnesses an unprecedented rise, is this the perfect time to buy?

The FET token has recently been among the best market performers. Even in a market currently witnessing a 2.63% bump in value, the surge in FET’s price has been nothing short of impressive. FET is close to delivering a 100% gain in the past week, making it easily one of the best-performing assets in the market.

With its impressive price action, it is no wonder that FET is doing well on the technical front. The crypto asset is handily beating all its major moving average (MA) indicators, from the 10-day MA of $0.2309 to the 200-day MA of $0.2146.

A positive moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows that FET is flashing a buy signal, although investors would want to be wary of the asset’s relative strength index (RSI). Standing at 61.00, the FET RSI shows that the asset is close to the overbought region.

Fetch.AI is an artificial intelligence lab looking to build an open and decentralized machine learning network within the crypto economy. According to its design, the platform is set to help bolster the democratization process of AI by allowing anyone to plug into its system and access executable datasets using autonomous AI.

Earlier this week, the developers of Fetch.AI made a bold step forward when they announced the launch of Jenesis – a command line tool for quick system and smart contract development. As the developers explained, Jenesis will offer developers overviews and insights into the CosmWasm ecosystem without requiring extensive coding skills.

They hope that Jenesis will help to speed up the process of smart, blockchain-enabled applications, giving platforms like Ethereum and co. a run for their money.

While FET continues to enjoy the market boom, investors would also want to look out for several high-performing new coins.

MEMAG is a new blockchain gaming token with significant prospects. The digital asset was built by the Meta Masters Guild – a Web3 gaming collective looking to create a universe of blockchain games. Each game within this universe will operate autonomously, with MEMAG as its native token.

MEMAG is now available on presale, with the first-stage price being set at $0.007. The asset has already raised over $135,000 via this presale. The presale is being conducted in seven stages, with the price gradually rising at each stage.

For fitness and health enthusiasts, FGHT is the perfect token to purchase. The crypto asset powers Fight Out – a blockchain platform that incentivizes users to get fit and pursue their fitness goals.

With Fight Out, players can set whatever objective they want and work towards it. As they make progress, Fight Out rewards them with tokens.

The platform is also expanding into the metaverse, allowing members to socialize and engage with each other as they focus on their wellness and health.

The platform’s native FGHT token is available on presale at the low price of $0.0166. It has already raised $2.89 million, with investor demand consistently rising.

