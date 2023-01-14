How to download Android apps on Windows 11 – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here is how you can download Android apps onto a Windows PC.

One of the biggest benefits of Android phones is the wide array of apps that are available. But if you’ve been looking to play an Android game or access an app on something with a larger screen and a keyboard, or you don’t have an Android device handy to even see what’s on offer, you can use a Windows PC instead.

If you want to learn how you can access Android apps on a Windows 11 device then make sure you read on, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.

Go to the Microsoft Store on your PC. It should already be downloaded and installed on a Windows device.

Type in Amazon Appstore into the search bar and click on the app when it shows up.

Once on the Amazon Appstore page, click on the blue Install button.

You may be prompted to sign into your Microsoft account or to enter your password.

Follow the instructions on the screen to finish the installation process, you may be prompted to restart your device.

You will need to sign into your Amazon account to continue. If you do not have an Amazon account, you can sign up on the Amazon website.

Now you have access to the Amazon Appstore, you can download Android apps onto your Windows device from there.

Yes, you will need an account to use the Amazon Appstore, although you do not need an Amazon Prime membership.

