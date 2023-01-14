Best Prime Day 2 TV deals 2022: Save over $1,000 on the popular … – Mashable

UPDATE: Oct. 12, 2022, 11:30 a.m. EDT This post has been updated to reflect the latest discounts on 4K and 8K TVs at Amazon, Best Buy, and more.
The Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV(opens in a new tab) gets you a bigger screen without spending the bigger bucks — $399.99
$599.99 (save $200)
The LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV(opens in a new tab) is a fan favorite gaming TV that’s sitting at record-low pricing at Amazon — $1,496.99
$2,499.99 (save $1,003)
The Samsung 85-inch Q70A QLED TV(opens in a new tab) is a massive mid-range QLED that provides solid detail, shadows, and brightness for the price — $1,999.99
$3,299.99 (save $1,300)
Prime Day and Black Friday may be the two best times of year to buy a TV on sale. But the gap between July and November isn’t small, especially when a chunk of prime TV watching season — all things football and spooky — falls in between.
Amazon’s newest genius plan covers that: The Prime Early Access Sale is essentially a second Prime Day running from Oct. 11 and 12. As always, while Amazon will naturally be the place to score a well-reviewed 4K or OLED Fire TV at all time low pricing, Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung will offer similar (cough *better* cough) deals on oversized QLEDs or 8K models.
We’ve pulled the best deals on Fire TVs, other budget picks, and splurges for the official PEAS kickoff. Plus, keep up with our non-TV coverage of deals on Amazon devices, vacuums, pet stuff, and more.
Note: We’re updating this page constantly, so check back often. All newly added deals are marked with a ✨, while deals with a
strikeout were either sold out or no longer available at their sale price when we last looked.
Kick off football season by saving over $1,000 on a massive Samsung QLED. The Q70A Series isn’t Samsung’s cheapest or most expensive QLED, but it hits in all the right places for sports watching and gaming: direct backlighting with local dimming, crisp HDR, and bright quantum dot color even in sunlit rooms.
Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $499.99
$599.99 (save $100)
Samsung 43-inch The Sero Rotating QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,499.99
$1,999.99 (save $500)
Samsung 55-inch Q80A QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $999.99
$1,299.99 (save $300)
Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,597.99
$2,197.99 (save $600)
Samsung 65-inch TU8300 Curved 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $647.99
$799.99 (save $152)
Samsung 65-inch Q80B QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,099.99
$1,499.99 (save $400)
Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,597.99
$2,297.99 (save $600)
Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,999.99
$2,999.99 (save $1,000)
Samsung 65-inch QN800 8K TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,799.99
$3,499.99 (save $700)
Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,399.99
$2,299.99 (save $900)
Samsung 75-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,499.99
$3,499.99 (save $1,000)
Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,299.99
$3,299.99 (save $1,000)
Samsung 85-inch QN90B QLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,899.99
$4,999.99 (save $2,100)
The price on this fan favorite OLED TV is certainly easier to stomach when it’s over $1,000 off. The C1’s high contrast ratio and pristine blacks make it great for streaming and gaming in dark rooms, plus two more HDMI ports than the B1. And by ditching the two-leg design for one modern central stand, the C1 is the focal point even when turned off.
LG 55-inch 80 QNED TV(opens in a new tab) — $699.99
$999.99 (save $300)
LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,349.99
$1,999.99 (save $650)
LG 65-inch A2 OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,499.99
$1,999.99 (save $500)
LG 65-inch B1 OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,596.99
$2,299.99 (save $703)
LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 4K TV (opens in a new tab)— $849.99
$1,099.99 (save $250)
LG 75-inch NanoCell 75 4K TV (opens in a new tab)— $979.99
$1,299.99 (save $320)
LG 75-inch 80 QNED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,079.99
$1,799.99 (save $729)
LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,299.99
$3,299.99 (save $1,000)
LG 77-inch C2 OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,699.99
$3,499.99 (save $800)
LG 77-inch G2 Gallery OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $3,399.99
$4,199.99 (save $800)
LG 83-inch C1 OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $3,699.99
$4,499.99 (save $800)
Sony TV deals
The price on this oversized Sony stunner has been steadily dropping in recent months, hitting a serious all time low in the lead up to Prime Day 2. The successor to the beloved X90J is one of Sony’s 2022 mid-range QLEDs, displaying some of the most stunning color of TVs in this price range. Did we mention it’s huge?
Sony 55-inch X80K 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $629.99
$749.99 (save $120)
Sony 55-inch X90K 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $999.99
$1,399.99 (save $400)
Sony 55-inch A90J OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,798
$2,499.99 (save $701.99)✨
Sony 65-inch X80K 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $799.99
$899.99 (save $100)
Sony 65-inch A80K OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,699.99
$2,499.99 (save $800)
Sony 65-inch X95K 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,198
$2,799.99 (save $601.99)
Sony 75-inch A85K 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $1,299.99
$1,899.99 (save $600)
Sony 75-inch X95K Mini LED TV(opens in a new tab) — $3,198 $3,799.99 (save $601.99)
Sony 77-inch A80K OLED TV(opens in a new tab) — $2,699.99
$3,799.99 (save $1,100)
Sony 85-inch X95K Mini LED TV(opens in a new tab) — $4,298
$5,499.99 (save $1,201.99)
Before you hit “Buy Now” on Amazon’s 65-inch Omni 4K TV, which is only about 16% off at $699.99, consider Toshiba’s 65-inch entry level version of the Fire TV instead — it’s $399.99. For a budget model, the C350 Series has good color and decent viewing angles, plus a responsive layout away from your streaming apps.
Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV(opens in a new tab) — $249.99
$329.99 (save $80)✨
Hisense 50-inch A6 4K TV(opens in a new tab) — $289.99
$499.99 (save $210)
Insignia 50-inch F50 QLED Fire TV(opens in a new tab) — $299.99
$429.99 (save $130)
TCL 50-inch 5-Series QLED TV (opens in a new tab)— $429.99
$699.99 (save $270)
Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV(opens in a new tab) — $279.99
$449.99 (save $170)✨
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV(opens in a new tab) — $429.99
$519.99 (save $90) Hisense 55-inch U6GR ULED TV(opens in a new tab) — $429.99 $699.99 (save $270)
Insignia 65-inch F30 4K Fire TV(opens in a new tab) — $349.99
$569.99 (save $220)
Amazon 65-inch Omni 4K Fire TV(opens in a new tab) — $699.99
$829.99 (save $130 as a Prime member)
Hisense 65-inch U7G ULED TV (opens in a new tab)— $699.99
$1,099.99 (save $400)
Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV(opens in a new tab) — $599.99
$899.99 (save $300)
Amazon 75-inch Omni 4K Fire TV(opens in a new tab) — $839.99
$1,049.99 (save $210 as a Prime member)
Size is a personal preference but an important one. You’ll know the right size for your space better than we do. Consider viewing quality: 4K is now the market standard, even on the low budget end. You’d be hard pressed to even find a non-4K model past 43 inches in stock. The same goes for a smart versus non-smart TV — they’re all “smart” now, meaning they can get on the internet and have a home platform to store streaming apps. Your biggest decision is between LED and QLED. Both use backlit LCD panels, with QLED pushing that light through a quantum dot layer to generate a wider, more vibrant range of colors. This includes deeper black levels, which are better at nailing dark details in dimly-lit content. More saturated hues and blacks contribute to a higher contrast ratio, which also pairs nicely with the overall brightness that QLED produces, especially in sunlit rooms. Casual TV watchers may not even notice the difference compared to someone who takes film very seriously or plays video games with heavy graphics. Of course, the more-affordable LED vs. more-expensive QLED decision also depends on budget.
While there are obviously more budget-friendly LED 4K options than there are QLED 4K, QLED’s dwindling novelty and production costs are contributing to a healthy selection of budget-friendly QLED models, too. This wasn’t the case in 2017, but on a normal day, you can find a decent 55-inch QLED near the $500 mark.
Brand is a huge factor in pricing. Smaller players like Insignia, Toshiba, and TCL are on the lower end (all make solid budget options with the Fire TV platform built in, BTW) while bigger powerhouses like LG, Samsung, and Sony are typically more expensive. However, even the last three brands offer some super fairly-priced entry-level TVs, made even cheaper during big sale events like the Prime Early Access Sale.
You can find pretty amazing TV deals at any point in the year, but the most intense discounts happen during Black Friday and throughout the holiday season. Prime Day (and now, the Prime Early Access Sale) is a great time to find TVs on sale as well, though the best deals typically come from retailers like Best Buy trying to compete with Amazon.
Outside of shopping events like these, the cyclical nature of yearly TV releases also triggers TV deals at one other big time of year: spring. Models for the upcoming year are usually announced and/or released in January, and retailers make room by clearing out old stock through heavy discounts.
