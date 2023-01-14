Bitcoin's price up 0.73% on yesterday – Evening Standard

s of 12:48pm today, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is £15,512, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s up 3.20% on yesterday’s figure of £15,016, and up 5.62% on one month ago.

The 24-hour trading volume is around £26.4 billion, and it has a market cap of about £298.8 billion.

The 52-week high of Bitcoin is £36,750, while the 52-week low is £13,195.

Buy and sell 70+ cryptoassets on a secure, easy-to-use platform

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

If you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week low of £13,195 and sold it at today’s price of £15,512, you’d earn £2,317 for a positive return of 17.56%.

Alternatively, if you purchased a single Bitcoin at the 52-week high of £36,750 and sold it at today’s price, you’d have lost 57.79%, equivalent to minus £21,238.

If you want to start investing in Bitcoin, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realise. Past performance is not a predictor of future results. Purchasing Bitcoin is speculative and you may lose all of your investment.

Bitcoin has moved up by 3.20% within the last 24 hours. Overall, BTC’s price today is above its 52-week low of £13,195.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has hit a high of £15,580 and a low of £14,086.

The cryptocurrency, overall, has moved down during the past three months. Over the past 90 days, it has fallen to its current price of £15,512.

As of now, a total of 19,260,806 Bitcoins have been mined. Several million Bitcoins are thought to be inaccessible, due to holders having lost network keys or wallet passwords. There’s a maximum supply of 21 million.

Analysts project that the last Bitcoin will be mined sometime around 2140. No new Bitcoins will enter circulation after this point.

As the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the best known of the more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today. But the ins and outs of this cryptocurrency can be difficult to understand. Here’s a look at how Bitcoin works .

Buy and sell 70+ cryptoassets on a secure, easy-to-use platform

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Sign up for exclusive newsletters, comment on stories, enter competitions and attend events.

By clicking Sign up you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source