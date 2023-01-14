6 Best Keyboard Covers for MacBook Air M2 (2022) – Guiding Tech

We explain and teach technology, solve tech problems and help you make gadget buying decisions.

Knowing which keyboard cover for your MacBook Air M2 will offer the right mix of protection, durability, and comfort can be difficult. But worry not; we’ve compiled a list of the best MacBook Air M2 keyboard covers, considering factors such as material quality, protection features, and customer reviews.

Whether you’re looking for a slim, transparent cover or a colorful, heavy-duty option, we’ve got you covered. But before getting started, you may want to:

Now, let’s get to the best M2 MacBook Air keyboard covers.

Buy

The skin itself has precise cutouts for the M2 Air keyboard, and the soft silicon material even helps reduce typing noise. Although such cover skins can impact your typing speed to an extent, at least in the beginning.

This keyboard skin comes in four fun colors to add a dash of aesthetic flavor to your MacBook Air. However, the lack of a clear transparent option might be a bummer for some. If you don’t mind the colored prints, this is one of the most affordable MacBook Air keyboard covers right now.

Buy

This MacBook Air 13.6-inch keyboard cover is made with high-transparency TPU material, so the backlit keys of your laptop still shine through the keyboard cover. Plus, it’s ultra-thin at just 0.12mm, so it doesn’t interfere with the screen when the laptop lid is closed and doesn’t impact the natural typing feel of the keyboard.

This product has hundreds of online reviews, mostly praising it for its design and typing feel. However, some users reported that this keyboard skin sometimes sticks to the screen while opening the laptop lid. To be fair though, that’s something that almost all keyboard skins can’t avoid.

Buy

Whether you’re a first-time Mac user or an experienced Mac user wanting to add to your knowledge, a printed keyboard can greatly help you remember and realize the full potential of macOS shortcuts. The skin has an ultra-thin silicone built and is completely water and dustproof.

Most online reviews praise this keyboard skin for its tight fit and protection. While being a great MacBook Air M2 keyboard cover, the printed surface means that this skin covers up the backlit keys to some extent. This could negatively impact your low-light keyboard experience.

Buy

Along with being a perfect fit for the M2 Macbook Air 13.6-inch, this keyboard skin can also fit the M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models. It’s also tested for not interfering with the Touch ID operation on MacBooks.

You can get this keyboard skin in clear or tinted variants. This becomes our pick for the best MacBook Air 2022 keyboard cover for its quality and fit. One thing to note is while most reviews praise its fit and protection, some users point out that it adversely affects their typing experience.

Buy

The transparent trackpad covers are scratch-proof and will protect against normal wear and tear damage to extend the trackpad’s life. For those wondering, they don’t affect any trackpad gestures or functionalities.

The palm rest covers are color-matched to your MacBook Air M2’s body color and can refresh your laptop’s look and feel. You can get this kit in all four colors available for the 2022 MacBook Air M2. This is the best MacBook Air keyboard cover kit for all-around protection.

Buy

Although, if you use many USB devices, you should check out some of the best USB-C hubs. Back to the kit, it’s available in a plethora of funky colors, so you can mix and match according to your preference. The keyboard skins can be either translucent or opaque based on your chosen color, which might impact the backlit keys. The outer hard cover is also available in varying levels of transparency depending on the color you choose.

The hardcover provides corner-to-corner protection for your laptop, while the included screen protector prevents any scratches or dust accumulation. This protection kit combo has hundreds of positive reviews online, and with a value proposition like this, it’s easy to understand why.

In general, keyboard covers are safe to use. It is important to ensure that you purchase a keyboard cover that is compatible with your specific model of MacBook. Using a keyboard cover that is too small or too large could cause issues with typing or prevent the laptop from closing properly.

Yes, you should be able to type normally with a keyboard cover in place. Some keyboard covers may have a slightly different feel than the bare keyboard, but this should not significantly impact your typing speed or accuracy.

Most silicone keyboard covers are washable, while some others might not be. If you are interested in a washable keyboard cover, be sure to check the product description or packaging to ensure that it can be cleaned.

Buying a keyboard cover for your MacBook Air M2 can be a useful addition to your setup, helping to extend your laptop’s life and keep it looking and feeling like new. So, why not give one a try and give your keyboard some much-needed love and protection? Happy typing!

Last updated on 02 January, 2023

The above article may contain affiliate links which help support Guiding Tech. However, it does not affect our editorial integrity. The content remains unbiased and authentic.

You can make GIFs on Gboard.

Get Guiding Tech articles delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Email *

Comment *

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

A gadget nerd who realized he’s really good at doling out information about smartphones and consumer technology without anyone asking. So now, he does that for a living.

© 2023 Guiding Tech Media. All Rights Reserved.

source