Internet of Things news of the week for January 13, 2022 – Stacey on IoT

January 13, 2023 by andrew

Here’s what happened in IoT this week.

Yale is selling a new smart safe: In the wake of the legalization of marijuana in various states across the U.S., connected safes are having a moment as parents want to make sure their kids can’t accidentally get their little hands on edibles, flower, or whatever else their stash comprises. The new Yale smart safe comes in a Bluetooth version (which works with HomeKit) or a Wi-Fi version (which works with Alexa and Google Home), and can be opened with an app, a keypad, or a physical key. It costs $249.99 for the Bluetooth version and $299.99 for the Wi-Fi version. (Yale)

Check out this roundup of Matter devices coming this year: I ran into Jennifer Pattison Tuohy from The Verge at CES. It’s always awesome seeing a fellow scribe in person, and even more awesome when they write something helpful so you don’t have to, which is why I want to direct you to her list of Matter news from CES, which covers all the Matter device news from the show. Be sure to check it out. (The Verge)

MachineQ is helping keep public bathrooms clean in the U.S.: MachineQ, the Low-Power Wide-Area Network owned by Comcast, has expanded a deal to connect bathroom fixtures made by Toto to the internet. Toto’s connected devices use MachineQ’s connectivity and cloud to tie data from sinks and toilets back to software for facility managers. Using the tool, facility owners can see how often toilets and sinks are used and how much water they consume as well as track leaks and even how often someone has remained in a toilet stall. They can also monitor traffic to determine when a restroom needs cleaning or repairs. I’m all for clean restrooms, but as someone who wandered into a stall to cry more than once during my younger years, I hope the tech doesn’t take away the last private space we have when out in public. (MachineQ)

Infineon is working to protect rainforests with its sensors: Chip company Infineon is working with NGO Rainforest Connection (RFCx) to deploy solar-powered sensors in remote areas of the world. The sensors track the sounds nearby and wake up to send an alert when they “hear” the sound of chainsaws. RFCx has deployed more than 500 of these devices in 30 countries to date, with active projects currently in 25 countries. Now with Infineon it is adding a CO2 sensor that can “smell” what’s happening nearby to track other markers of forest health. So far it has deployed 10 of these sensors in Brazil. This is just a cool example of using IoT to gather data in places and ways we haven’t before. (Infineon)

More sensors that can smell: Sensors that can detect gases and thus draw conclusions about pollutants or even the ripeness of fruit are becoming more cost effective and adaptable for low-power electronics, so I expect we’ll see them in more places outside of labs or high-end environmental monitoring systems going forward. In the meantime, new research from the Australian Research Council Center of Excellence for Transformative Meta-Optical System flaunts the creation of a nanowire sensor that can fit on a chip and detect nitrogen dioxide while generating its own power from a solar cell. One of the researchers suggests the nanowire technology could also be used to detect other gases such as acetone (useful for detecting if someone is in ketosis). (Phys.org)

Axon wants to establish a chain of custody for your Ring doorbell videos: Axon, the company behind Tasers and police body cameras, has launched an API that camera makers can use to let homeowners or business owners share private camera footage with police. By using its API Axon hopes create a way for private citizens to share their camera data in a secure and auditable manner with the police without breaking the chain of custody. I don’t know anything about how to submit private camera data so it can be used as evidence in court, but in reading through Axon’s pitch it’s clear that it wants to build a product to let law enforcement get access to private camera data. The Axon post spends a lot of words stressing how consumers must consent to share their camera data, and that citizens can only share their data through this portal at police request. I’d be very curious to see if any camera makers decide to embed these APIs into their apps, and what might happen to their efforts to market through law enforcement if they don’t. (Axon)

Will Apple’s chip plans affect the IoT? Apple is planning to dump Broadcom as its Wi-Fi provider as part of its continued efforts to control all aspects of its device production. Apple has already gotten rid of Intel chips from its MacBooks, built its own ARM-based chips in the iPhone, and plans to ditch Qualcomm as its cellular modem. So it’s not a surprise that Apple wants to design its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. Apple doesn’t have a huge IoT presence other than with its TV and Watch and HomePod products, but I can’t help but wonder how Apple designing its own Wi-Fi chips might create an even tighter ecosystem for its few connected devices, and if it might mean Apple then branches out to build more products that would use the chips. Apple mesh routers, anyone? (Bloomberg)

Is IKEA about to launch an updated air quality sensor? Sharp eyes have seen an image that appears to be a new IKEA air quality sensor called Vindstyrka. The sensor will measure particulate matter, humidity, and temperature and have its own power supply and brightly lit screen, and will reportedly work with the Dirigera hub. It will also fit within IKEA’s stated smart home plans to focus on the health of the home. (HomeKit Authority)

