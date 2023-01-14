COGGI NFT Begins Next Release After Initial Success – BSC NEWS

Initial COGGI Coin success has led to the immediate building of the next collection.

Fahura Digital Arts has announced that the second round of COGGI NFT Coins is in development following the success of its first release.

After initial success selling out the first 10 Magical Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) via Miidas NFT on January 6, Fahura Digital Arts confirmed it is preparing the next generation of COGGI Coins. The creator began announcing the new collection as early as January 7 while pushing the Latin mantra “pro liberiore mundi,” meaning “For a freer world.”

New COGGI coin collection in progress..

Slowly but surely!#Fahura#coggicoin #miidas #coredao#BelievetoReceive

☆☆☆PRO LIBERIORE MUNDI☆☆☆ pic.twitter.com/regZ09SsAm

The Presale "Coggi Revolution" Collection NFTs are distributed by creator Fahura Digital Arts while also being powered by Rice Protocol which has a partnership with CoreDAO. Fahura Digital Arts mints the COGGI Coin NFTs as ERC-721 tokens on the CoreDAO testnet.

The Miidas NFT platform has been growing in coordination with the CORE mainnet launch. The CoreDAO team has indicated recently that the mainnet launch is imminent, which will ultimately pave the way for the COOGI NFTs to mint and see the open market.

Take a look at this awesome “COGGI Coin” Collection artwork.

Looking forward to mainnet migration🚀

Blessings are with the #CoreDAOCommunity that believes and follows💪#CoreDAO #COGGI #Miidasnft #Web3 #infrastructure #NFTGiveaway pic.twitter.com/Bk8M0zJDmJ

The floor price for a COGGI Coin is currently at 176 CORE, proving that the hype for COGGI and CORE is continuing to grow. The first collection contained an array of various images on different coins associated to gems and jewels.

Reminder : CORE mainnet has not launched a mainnet, and the coin does not have a corresponding value.

Fahura Digital Arts is currently requesting community feedback to engage users and see out the launch of the Core Mainnet. Voting is still open, as of the time of writing, to vow for the frequency of Coggi community activity.

Dear Coredao/Miidas community,

Do you want to Chill with Us in waiting Mainnet?

Each week you can grab on Coredao.Miidas an exclusive COGGI coin😍#Fahura#coggicoin #coredao #miidas#BelievetoReceive @Coredao_Org @miidasnft @CoreHoneycomb @Coredaofanpage @BSCNews @asefi_pouya

Fahura Digital Arts is also the author of some llama NFTs that match with the COOGI Coins. The COGGI Llamas are available on Polygon and host some belligerent and goofy characters. These wild llamas go for high prices too!

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Core DAO Mainnet is live. Users can now contribute to the protocol’s aspirations through staking and enjoy optimal security, decentralization, and scalability.

Core DAO has announced that its highly anticipated EVM-compatible blockchain backed by Bitcoin mining hash power is now live.

The protocol took to Twitter on January 14 to announce the launch to the public. Core DAO also published details about the launch on Medium . According to the blog, Mainnet will bring decentralization, scalability, and security to match Ethereum's network.

“With mainnet’s launch, the decentralization, soundness, and security of Bitcoin can finally meet the scalability, interoperability, and composability of Ethereum,” the blog read.

🚀 Core Mainnet Is Live & Open to Everyone 🚀

More details here → https://t.co/ophxDEXuWu#CoreDAO

By combining Bitcoin’s Proof of Work (PoW), Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), and an effective Validator Election Mechanism, Core DAO’s Mainnet will optimally incorporate the core components of the blockchain ecosystem.

Mainnet launch is the first step in Core’s journey to proper security, scalability, and decentralization. Core enthusiasts can now contribute to the protocol’s development through staking. Following the successful mainnet launch, the Core team will now concentrate on executing the first public Airdrop of CORE tokens.

Read the Core DAO publication to learn more about the Mainnet launch.

Binance Pools is looking for bitcoin miners to join an incentive program full of benefits.

Binance Pool has put out an open call to bitcoin miners and digital infrastructure providers to join a Cloud Mining Partner Program.

The new program, announced by Binance in a January 13 blog, offers to bring Binance Pool users increased product offerings and benefits while also providing exclusive program benefits to miners and digital infrastructure providers. The option seems like a win-win!

Successful miners and digital infrastructure providers need to have reliable and stable power resources, a bitcoin hash rate of more than 500 PH/s, an average daily online rate of more than 95%, and hold a predetermined amount of BTC as collateral.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

The Terra Luna revival continue as Binance supports the latest upgrade from $LUNC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) will receive support from Binance for its upgrade on January 14, which would have re-minted some burnt LUNC tokens.

Binance confirmed support for the incoming upgrade in a blog on January 13, noting that the upgrade should take up to three hours and that trading for the token will be suspended during the process. Binance will reopen deposits and withdrawals once it determines the network is stable, while trading will remain open.

#Binance will support the Terra Classic $LUNC Network Upgrade.https://t.co/QA6akTco97

The upgrade comes after the Terra Classic community voted on Governance Proposal 11242, which intended to re-mint burnt LUNC tokens.

Binance reportedly handles over 50% of the LUNC trading volume, making the support notably important for the token’s upgrade. Binance has consistently supported the revival and recovery of the Terra Luna ecosystem after its epic 2022 collapse.

Pi Proposals continue to increase, bringing new possibilities to the PI ecosystem.

New project proposals on Pi Network continue to increase in the ongoing hackathon. Pioneers continue to show interest in building the Pi Network ecosystem.

Following the commencement of the hackathon, users have created numerous proposals and voted for the best projects that should be built on the network. As of writing, over 200 proposals have been added by Pioneers.

Some proposals include PiCulture, PI Oil and Gas, and PI screen, and others, bringing new utilities to the crypto space. For instance, PI Oil and Gas helps buyers/sellers acquire oil and gas equipment in the sector with the PI token.

The #PiNetwork ecosystem is pregnant with many apps being built in the ongoing #PiHackathon. Pi is going to explode. Did you see your project in this video? Have you found the projects you will be cheerleading for?

Pi Group👉 https://t.co/gMDfIGpTQd #PiHackathon2023 pic.twitter.com/NNhsZPorfH

Proposals is a hackathon feature launched by the protocol, allowing Pioneers to submit new projects in its enclosed mainnet. The proposed projects go through thorough screening from the Pi Network team before they are published. However, only interesting proposals with a detailed execution plan will be displayed on the Pi Network application.

Pioneers who create proposals without building them. Although they would be required to commit as one of the project's builders. Visit the Pi Browser or Pi Application to view all proposals, bringing new possibilities to the PI ecosystem.

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system and a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

A look at five gaming projects that have caught the eye in the Pi Network Hackathon.

Pi Network launched its latest hackathon on January 9th, and since then, over 2000 projects have registered to participate in the event to showcase their work to the large community.

The hackathon features project teams and developers who want to build their Decentralized Applications (dApps) on Pi Network across three themes: Social Media, Games & Entertainment, and Consumer Utilities.

So far, the event has produced many innovative projects across all three themes. Today, we will look at the Gaming category and explore five of the best dApps that have caught the eye:

Pi-Snake is a blockchain entertainment game on Pi’s enclosed mainnet that allows users to control their little snakes to eat or kill other opponents to increase in length. The game comes in different modes, allowing users to earn rewards.

Read our review of Pi-Snake to learn more about the game.

Playroom gives real gaming utilities with the native Pi token. With Pi, Pioneers can utilize Playroom to purchase game discs and setups for Xbox, PC, and Playstation. Further, gaming enthusiasts can sell consoles, game cheats, and more on Playroom.

Math Madness is a game for geeks. The game allows players to test their math knowledge by competing with random opponents in an exciting online math-based challenge.

Players will test their speed and knowledge in the fast-paced academic game to earn monetary rewards.

This is a place for everyone to earn Pi coins. The platform’s ecosystem comprises Video game leagues/tournaments, Poker tables/games, and Board games like chess, checkers & dominoes. Later on, the team will add a fully-fledged Casino with Sports betting, Table games, and Slots.

Happy Pi Farm is a simulation business game built on the decentralized network. The game is based on a farm. Players play the role of farm operators, completing everything from buying seeds to farming, watering, fertilizing, weeding, harvesting fruit, and selling them to the market. The gold coins earned in the game are the asset tokens on the Pi chain and can be converted into Pi coins.

BSC News recommends visiting the Pi Network application to learn about all gaming projects.

Pi Network is a mobile blockchain mining project on a mission to give everyone access to the cryptocurrency revolution. The project was founded by a team of Stanford University Ph.D. candidates who designed a mobile-friendly blockchain mining algorithm.

Pi Network has evolved over the years, organized a hackathon , built a couple of working Pi blockchain apps, and is now in the final stages of transition to public mainnet.

