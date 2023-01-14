GMC Hummer EV Buyers Are Big Spenders That Don't Mind Paying For More – Motor1

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 isn’t cheap. It costs $112,595, including the destination charge, and GMC packs it with every available factory option. However, that hasn’t stopped prospective buyers from adding a few grand more to the price tag. GMC told Automotive News that customers are adding $2,000 to $4,000 on top of the Edition 1’s six-figure starting price, and they’re spending it on an assortment of accessories.

GMC offers nearly 200 Hummer-specific aftermarket goodies, but customers are gravitating toward the exterior lighting package and the hard power-retractable bed cover. GMC offers the Edition 1 pickup with a soft tonneau cover, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from upgrading. The lighting package includes off-road auxiliary lights, tailgate step lighting, and more. The truck’s tailgate audio system and the roof panel storage kit are other upgrades customers are picking.

Last month, Duncan Aldred, Buick and GMC’s global vice president, told the publication that Hummer EV buyers were outspending Sierra and Yukon buyers by twice as much for accessories. That trend could hold with 80 percent of reservations holders so far ordering the Edition 1 spec even though the official Edition 1 reservations are long gone. GMC sold every Edition 1 reservation within an hour of opening the order books in late 2020.

The company has 66,000 reservations for the Hummer, which will get new variants over the course of the next two years. GMC will offer the EV truck in different configurations with varying outputs, with the cheapest trim arriving in early 2024. It will start at $80,000, and it won’t come stuffed with features like the Edition 1.

The Edition 1 has all the goodies one could want on the Hummer, including SuperCruise, the Infinity Roof, and adaptive dampers. It also gets the Watts to Freedom drive mode, four-wheel steering with CrabWalk, and an extreme-off road package that adds extra underbody protection and 35-inch tires. The Edition 1 also packs a potent three-motor electric powertrain that delivers 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and 1,200 pound-feet (1,626 Newton-meters) of torque, offering 329 miles of range while tipping the scales at over 9,000 pounds.

Source: Automotive News

