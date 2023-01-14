Home Latest News Get the M2 iPad Pro & 2022 iPad Wallpapers – OSXDaily

The all new M2 iPad Pro and 2022 iPad models include new default wallpapers of lens abstractions, but you don’t need to buy the latest devices just to get the background pictures on your own iPad, iPhone, or Mac.
Below are the full resolution wallpapers for the M2 iPad Pro series and 2022 iPad series.

Click any thumbnail to open a full sized version.
Lens Blue LightLens Blue Light
Lens Blue DarkLens Blue Dark
Lens Magenta LightLens Magenta Light
Lens Magenta DarkLens Magenta Dark
Circles Circles DarkCircles Circles Dark
Circles Yellow LightCircles Yellow Light
Circles Pink DarkCircles Pink Dark
Circles Silver DarkCircles Silver Dark
Circles Pink LightCircles Pink Light
Circles Silver LightCircles Silver Light
Circles Blue LightCircles Blue Light
Circles Blue DarkCircles Blue Dark
If you’re not into these, there are plenty of other wallpapers that may strike your fancy.
