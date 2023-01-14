Get the M2 iPad Pro & 2022 iPad Wallpapers – OSXDaily



The all new M2 iPad Pro and 2022 iPad models include new default wallpapers of lens abstractions, but you don’t need to buy the latest devices just to get the background pictures on your own iPad, iPhone, or Mac.

Below are the full resolution wallpapers for the M2 iPad Pro series and 2022 iPad series.



Click any thumbnail to open a full sized version.

























If you’re not into these, there are plenty of other wallpapers that may strike your fancy.

Get more of our great Apple tips, tricks, and important news delivered to your inbox with the OSXDaily newsletter.

You have successfully joined our subscriber list.

Name (required)

Mail (will not be published) (required)

Website

document.getElementById(“comment”).setAttribute( “id”, “a3bfd241380cbb53886e7b641a43c24d” );document.getElementById(“ie76187b6a”).setAttribute( “id”, “comment” );



About OSXDaily | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Sitemap

This website is unrelated to Apple Inc

All trademarks and copyrights on this website are property of their respective owners.

© 2023 OS X Daily. All Rights Reserved. Reproduction without explicit permission is prohibited.

source