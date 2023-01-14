Apple Launches Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th-Gen iPad With Two … – MacRumors

Apple today launched the Magic Keyboard Folio, an all-new accessory for the 10th-generation iPad that features a kickstand, trackpad, keyboard with 1mm of travel, and a function key row.



The Magic Keyboard Folio brings the full-size keys, travel, and responsive feel of the Magic Keyboard to the entry-level iPad for the first time. The function row comes to an Apple ‌iPad‌ keyboard for the first time, providing easy access to shortcuts and making everyday tasks like adjusting volume or display brightness easier. The accessory also features a two-piece design, allowing users to magnetically detatch the keyboard, but continue to use the kickstand and keep the back of the ‌iPad‌ protected.

The Magic Keyboard Folio is exclusively compatible with the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ since it is the only ‌iPad‌ model to feature a Smart Connector along the bottom edge. The new Magic Keyboard Folio designed for the new ‌iPad‌ is available for $249 and comes in White only. A new Smart Folio designed for the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ is available for $79 in White, Sky, Watermelon, and Lemonade.

