Elon Musk's SpaceX files papers to launch Starlink in South Korea: Report – Hindustan Times

Billionaire Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX has filed registration papers with South Korean authorities to launch its satellites-powered internet service Starlink in the country, Yonhap reported on Friday, citing sources.

The rocket company, which is expected to set up a subsidiary in South Korea to qualify for registration, filed the request with the country’s Ministry of Science and ICT earlier this month to roll out the service, the report said.

SpaceX and the ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Starlink’s website says its service will be available in South Korea in the second quarter of this year.

Starlink uses a network of thousands of satellites to provide internet access to far-flung regions or when communications are disrupted during natural disasters.

SpaceX activated Starlink over Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in February and has since provided Kyiv with thousands of terminals, allowing locals to hook up to the internet in places out of reach of the domestic telecoms system.

Starlink is one of a growing number of makers of small satellites that also includes Amazon.com’s Kuiper, Britain’s OneWeb, venture capital-backed Planet, and Raytheon Technologies Corp’s Blue Canyon Technologies.

