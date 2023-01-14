Elon Musk casts doubt on whether a 2nd COVID booster helps or hurts. Here’s what studies show. – Yahoo News

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk waded into a discussion about COVID-19 boosters in a tweet on Wednesday, with the billionaire claiming that it “isn’t clear whether, all things considered, a second booster helps or hurts.”
Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide and waning immunity against the disease, Musk’s remark comes at a time when less than 40% of people age 65 and older have received a bivalent booster, according to the CDC, with officials blaming misinformation for the low number of vaccinations.
Updated bivalent boosters designed to protect against both the original coronavirus strain and circulating Omicron variants became available in September for people 12 and older, in October for children 5-11 and in December for children 6 months to 4 years old who completed the Moderna vaccine primary series.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for who should get a second booster — or fourth inoculation of an mRNA Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — vary depending on age and whether a person is moderately or severely immunocompromised. Available data suggests that while bivalent boosters may not offer strong protection against breakthrough infections, they do help protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death — especially in vulnerable populations.
Prior to the approval of the bivalent booster, World Health Organization experts said in a statement last August that “there is increasing evidence on the benefits of a second booster dose of vaccines in terms of restoring waning vaccine effectiveness.”
“Evolving evidence from studies suggests that additional protection of the most vulnerable populations, at least for several months, is likely to be achieved through administration of a second booster dose, although follow-up time for these studies is limited,” the statement continued.
With the new bivalent boosters targeting the COVID-19 strain responsible for a majority of cases in the U.S., experts had hoped they could better protect against infection. However, two studies, one by researchers at Columbia University and the University of Michigan and the other by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, found that the bivalent boosters produced an antibody response comparable to but not better than the original monovalent vaccines — meaning they reduced incidence of death from COVID as well as the severity of illness, but did not reduce the likelihood of transmission.
But for older, more vulnerable populations, a bivalent booster may be effective at reducing severe outcomes from infection. An Israeli study on Pfizer bivalent boosters that was published last week but has not yet been peer-reviewed found that participants 65 and older who received the bivalent vaccine had significantly lower hospitalization and mortality rates from COVID-19 up to 70 days after vaccination than those who did not get boosted.
A study involving nursing home residents published in September found that “receipt of a second mRNA COVID-19 booster dose during circulation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants was 74% effective at 60 days against severe COVID-19-related outcomes (including hospitalization or death) and 90% against death alone compared with receipt of a single booster dose.”
For adults 18 and older, a report by the CDC found that bivalent booster doses “provided additional protection against COVID-19-associated emergency department/urgent care encounters and hospitalizations in persons who previously received 2, 3, or 4 monovalent vaccine doses.”
Common side effects reported after getting a booster are similar to those reported after a primary shot, and are usually mild and temporary, including fatigue or pain at the injection site. The CDC says serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely rare following any vaccination, “including COVID-19 vaccination.”
When bivalent boosters were first given emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, some were concerned about the lack of human clinical trial data, but updated information from clinical trials has since become available. In November, Pfizer released data showing that the bivalent booster’s safety in human adults was favorable and similar to its original monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna reported in November that it had no new safety concerns in its human clinical trials.
A recent study funded by the European Research Council also supported the safety of a second Pfizer booster, and found that “the second booster was not associated with any of the 25 adverse events investigated.”
Health officials have been trying to overcome vaccine hesitancy since the beginning of the pandemic, a problem that has been exacerbated by an uptick in misinformation on Twitter. Shortly after Musk acquired the social media platform, the company announced that as of Nov. 23 it would no longer enforce the company’s COVID-19 misleading-information policy, which involved labeling or removing content with misinformation about COVID vaccines. Though Musk opposes vaccine mandates, he told Time magazine in 2021 that he and his eligible children were vaccinated and that “the science is unequivocal.”
With a new omicron subvariant on track to becoming the dominant COVID strain in the country, you might have some questions about how protected you are.
Casting rumors for James Gunn’s new Superman movie are running rampant across social media, but the writer-director and new DC Studios boss says none of it is true considering he’s stilling penning the screenplay. Gunn took to Twitter to debunk one user’s claim that “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi was rumored to be the new Superman […]
The CDC announced Friday that it is investigating "safety concerns" linked to the use of the Pfizer Covid vaccine in seniors.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that a CDC vaccine database had uncovered a possible safety issue in which people 65 and older were more likely to have an ischemic stroke 21 days after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent shot, compared with days 22-44. An ischemic stroke, also known as brain ischemia, is caused by blockages in arteries that carry blood to the brain.
Real airline pilots watching Gerard film the scene yelled "No!" when he rubbed the green substance on his face, according to the actor.
"Margins will get hit on this, but we like this strategic poker move by Musk and Tesla," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.
Prosecutors allege the church moved money it earned through its operations across at least 80 bank accounts with at least 20 different banks to "conceal" where those funds originated.
“Imagine how good your life would be if you had a 26yo nursing assistant by your side, now replace S with N."
Most states allow workers in unionized workplaces not to pay union dues. Michigan could be the first in nearly 60 years to repeal its "right-to-work."
At first glance, most consumers appear to be keeping their heads above water. A day after December inflation data showed price increases coming off the boil – but still high — fourth-quarter earnings showed some signs of consumer slowdown and strain, but not a wallet that’s coming apart at the seams. Case in point: Bank of America’s consumer-deposit balances are showing “strong liquidity.”
The agencies said the surveillance signal “is very unlikely” to represent a “true clinical risk” and said they continued to recommend the vaccine.
As the 80th Golden Globe Awards got underway at the Beverly Hilton in California on Jan. 10, Hollywood types, including Chinese American actress Li Jun Li, made their way down the red carpet.
LeBron James has some high praise for Kevin Durant.
Will big discounts on cars ever come back? Today it's become a kind of staring contest between automakers, dealers and consumers. Who will blink first?
Believe it or not, NFT tickets for a 2,000-person group call with former U.S. president Trump aren’t in hot demand.
The common TV narrative about Tua Tagovailoa changed this week
It’s not too early to start thinking about your 2022 income-tax return, if you can bear the thought. Taking an extension allows an extra six months, giving an Oct. 16 deadline to submit a tax return. The IRS is expecting more than 168 million individual tax returns this year, it said.
Ryan Dorsey said he and son Josey are "doing the best we can" as he marked the late Glee star's 36th birthday
Lisa Marie Presley was transported to a local hospital Thursday. The daughter of Elvis Presley attended the Golden Globes awards ceremony Tuesday with her mother, Priscilla.
Inflation data may no longer be the big catalyst for stocks that it once was. U.S. stocks bounced around to a higher close on Thursday, even though investors received some encouraging inflation news after the consumer-price index for December showed its first monthly decline since the pandemic swept across the globe in 2020. Considering that inflation has been one of the most consequential issues for markets over the past year, investors might have expected stocks to take off running.
Elon Musk casts doubt on whether a 2nd COVID booster helps or hurts. Here’s what studies show. – Yahoo News
Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk waded into a discussion about COVID-19 boosters in a tweet on Wednesday, with the billionaire claiming that it “isn’t clear whether, all things considered, a second booster helps or hurts.”