2022 New York stimulus payment: Here’s how to find out if you’re eligible – SILive.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers announced last week that the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance will begin sending $270 stimulus payments to eligible New Yorkers this month. (Star-Ledger File)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Another stimulus check is on the way for approximately 1.75 million New Yorkers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers announced last week that the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) will begin sending $270 stimulus payments to eligible New Yorkers this month.

Who is eligible?

New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns are eligible for the new stimulus check.

You must also have filed your New York State income tax return (Form IT-201) by April 18, 2022, or had a valid extension of time to file.

When is the check arriving?

DTF will begin sending checks in September and most will be issued by Oct. 31, 2022.

The agency cannot provide a specific delivery schedule, but noted some people may receive their checks after October if the department is still processing their return. Checks will be automatically issued once the returns are processed.

How to get your check

No action is required to receive the check. DTF will automatically issue the checks to New Yorkers who are eligible for at least one of the payments.

New Yorkers who have recently moved should update their address with DTF to prevent delays in receiving their Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment check. To do so, they can create an account on the department’s website and follow on-screen instructions to complete required fields and save their updated address.

