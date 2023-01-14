What you need to know about the iPhone iOS 16 release – Deseret News

The new iPhone 14 smartphones are on display at an Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

The new Apple iPhone 14 is available for preorder, and whether you buy one or not, you can feel like you’ve upgraded your iPhone simply by installing the newest iPhone update: iOS 16.

The safety check feature of the Apple iOS 16 iPhone update is a new addition to the software that allows users to quickly and easily check whether they have been registered as Safe With Me contacts for one another. If you are not registered as a Safe With Me contact, you will be prompted to add the other person as a contact.

This feature will allow users to review access they have granted others. You can also reset access, permissions and restrictions on this feature.

Another feature of the iOS update is the ability to unsend an iMessage. This can be done by long-pressing the message and selecting “Unsend.”

This feature will also let you edit your messages after you’ve sent them. Just tap on the message, then tap on “Edit.” You can then edit the message and tap on “Send.”

Siri Shortcuts is a new feature in iOS 16 that allows you to create custom voice commands to automate tasks on your iPhone. With Siri Shortcuts, you can create a custom voice command to launch an app, play a song or get directions.

The new iOS update also includes a new feature called Mailbox, which allows you to schedule emails ahead of time. To use this feature, open the Mail app, tap on the “Edit” button, then tap on the “Schedule” button. From there, you can choose when you want the email to be sent.

This feature is great for when you need to send an email but don’t want it to be sent immediately. For example, if you’re sending a thank-you note to someone and you know they won’t be available to receive it until later, you can schedule the email to be sent at a future time.

The lock screen in iOS 16 is now more customizable and includes widgets. To add a widget to your lock screen, tap and hold on the “+” button, then select the widget you want to add.

You can also rearrange the order of your widgets by tapping and holding on the “Edit” button, then using the “-” and “+” buttons to rearrange them.

The Safari browser in iOS 16 now includes a new Passkeys feature, which allows you to generate and store strong website passwords. To use this feature, open the Safari app and tap on the “Passkeys” button. From there, you can add a new website and generate a strong password.

This feature is excellent for those times when you need to create a new account on a website or want to change your password to be more secure. With Passkeys, you can create a strong password that is unique to each website, making it more difficult for hackers to access your accounts.

The iOS 16 Apple update also includes a new feature that allows you to hide notifications from your home screen. This can be done by long-pressing on the notification and selecting “Hide.”

This feature is great for when you don’t want certain notifications to be visible on your home screen. For example, if you’re expecting an important email but don’t want to be distracted by other notifications, you can hide them until you’re ready to deal with them.

The Apple Maps app in iOS 16 now includes a new feature that allows you to add stops on your route. To use this feature, open the Maps app and tap on the “Route” button. From there, you can tap on the “+” button and select the “Add Stop” option.

This feature is great for those times when you need to make a quick stop on your way to your destination. For example, if you’re driving to the airport and need to gas up your car, you can add a stop for a gas station on your route.

Installing iOS 16 is easy. Just follow these simple steps:

According to Apple, iOS 16 will be compatible with the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later generations.

Overall, the new iPhone update, iSO 16, includes a number of new features that improve the user experience on the iPhone. With the addition of safety check, edit and unsend iMessage, Siri Shortcuts and customizable widgets, the iPhone is becoming more intuitive and user-friendly. In addition, the new features in Safari, Mailbox and Maps make it easier to stay organized and efficient while on the go. All in all, iOS 16 is a welcomed update for Apple’s loyal customers.

These are just some of the new features available in iOS 16. For more information, be sure to check out Apple’s website.

Copyright © 2023 Deseret News Publishing Company. All Rights Reserved

source