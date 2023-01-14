How to download Instagram videos, photos and stories – The Indian Express

Previously we discussed how you can download YouTube videos on your smartphone. Today, we will discuss how to download Instagram videos, stories, and photos. Before we go ahead and explain how to easily download Instagram videos, stories, and photos on your phone and desktop. Unlike Facebook, Instagram doesn’t have an option to download posts directly.

Before downloading Instagram videos or posts you must ensure two things: take creators’ permission to download and ensure that posts can be downloaded only from public accounts. Instagram allows users to make their account public or not. To make Instagram accounts private you must change the account set to private.

If you wish to download Instagram posts on your phone here’s the process you need to follow.

–First visit Ingramer.com website

–On the home screen click on the hamburger icon and then tap on Tools and hit Instagram Downloader.

–If you want to download the photo just open that account you wish to download the photo from.

–Select the photo, tap the three-dots icon and then click on the Copy link.

–Then head back to the website and tap on Download photo, paste the link, and click on the Search option.

–The photo you want to download will then appear in the results section. Next, click on the Download option.

READ | How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

–Similar to downloading Instagram photos you will need to first visit Ingramer.com website to download videos.

–Again head to the home-screen click on the hamburger icon and then tap on Tools and hit Instagram Downloader.

–If you want to download the video just open that account you wish to download the video from, select the photo, tap the three-dots icon and then click on the Copy link.

–Then head back to the website and tap on Download video, paste the link and click on the Search option.

–The video you want to download will then appear in the results section. Next, click on the Download option.

–You will first need to visit Ingramer.com website.

–To download Instagram stories you will need to tap on the Download Stories option on the website.

–You will then need to enter the Instagram account username from where the stories need to be downloaded.

–You will then be able to see current stories as well as the old Highlights. Just click on the Download option and the story will be saved on your device.

This process to download photos, videos and stories is the same for both phone and PC.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to release on Disney Plus Hotstar







source