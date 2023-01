NFT sales jump 26% in first week of 2023 – CoinJournal

The NFT market size is expected to grow over the next several years, and 2023 has begun with a significant jump in sales on top NFT marketplaces. It is one of the interesting NFT statistics for the year.

According to data from Cryptoslam.io, NFT sales increased by 26% in the first week of the year. The platform showed the metric rose by the margin as 1.2 million NFT transactions registered across 400,740 NFT buyers.

As for the NFT collection with the highest transaction volume, the honour fell to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The collection registered $19,052,102 in sales, with trading volume rising by 53% in the week.

Per the data, the most sales occurred on the Ethereum blockchain – where NFT sales accounted for $164 million of $209 million. Overall, the sales rose across all major blockchain networks. BNB Chain saw the largest jump in sales, with a 71% spike just higher than the 70% growth on Theta grew.

Solana remains a top NFT ecosystem despite recent upheaval following the collapse of FTX and saw its NFT sales increase by 28.8% last week.

Cryptocurrencies entered 2023 on the back of major losses in the previous year, with Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market having recorded massive dips from their all-time highs.

However, the first week of the year has seen crypto mirror broader market movements with gains pushing BTC above $17,000 and Ethereum to $1,340. While Bitcoin is up more than 4% in the past week, Ethereum has notched double figures with over 10%.

Among the most impressive performers include Cardano that’s up 28% and Solana that has rallied by more than 45% this past week. SOL’s surge came after the BONK meme coin airdrop to the Solana NFT community. Ziliqa has soared over 50% amid major network upgrades and integrations – including with esports loyalty programs.

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source