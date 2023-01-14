Crypto Whales are Pouring Money into These Altcoins – Find Out Why – Cryptonews

The cryptocurrency bear market in 2022, largely triggered by aggressive interest rate hikes from the world’s major central banks to tackle a surge in global inflationary pressures, has seen investors draw significant funds out of the asset class. According to DeFi Llama’s crypto project fundraising round tracker, the amount being raised by new projects has been in rapid decline since late 2021.

After hitting $7.06 billion in November 2021, right around the time when major cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum hit their record highs, funding had slumped to only around $1.12 billion in November 2022, a near 85% decline.

Investors have also yanked money from the nascent Decentralized Finance ecosystem, which has seen its total value locked (TVL) in smart contracts decline from peaks of around $250 billion at the end of 2021 to just under $60 billion at the end of 2022.

But that does not mean that innovation in crypto is dead. On the contrary, innovation in the cryptocurrency space is alive and well. The fact that the ongoing bear market has scared off weak-handed investors who tend to bid up prices during a bull market phase means that investors with a stronger stomach have a great opportunity to invest in early-stage projects on the cheap.

Here are a few up-and-coming crypto projects that crypto whales have been piling money into despite the ongoing crypto bear market.



The young move-to-earn crypto niche has shown a lot of promise, but early success stories like STEPN have significant limitations that have, so far, prevented them from conquering the mainstream.

FightOut, which touts itself as the future of move-to-earn, wants to change that in 2023. FightOut is a brand new web3 fitness application and gym chain that rewards its users for working out, completing challenges and competing within a first-of-its-kind fitness metaverse.

While existing M2E applications such as STEPN only track steps and require expensive non-fungible token (NFT) buy-ins to take part, FightOut takes a more holistic approach to tracking and rewarding its users for their exercise and activity, and doesn’t require any expensive buy-ins to take part. FightOut seeks to combine the physical and web3 worlds.

The project aims to eventually acquire gyms across all of the world’s major cities, whilst simultaneously promoting an integrated web3 fitness experience. At the center of FightOut’s digital ecosystem will be its smartphone application which, according to FightOut’s whitepaper, is scheduled for launch in Q2 2023.

The FightOut app will harness smartphone and wearable technology to measure and track physical performance. The app will have its own in-house tokenized economy, where users can earn rewards for completing M2E tasks, and can mint their own soul-bound token avatar, through which the user will be able to interact with the FightOut metaverse.

FGHT is the token that powers the FightOut metaverse ecosystem. Users will pay to enter competitions and leagues with FGHT, and winning will be paid out in FGHT.

The FGHT token can also be used in peer-to-peer fitness wagers. FightOut’s FGHT tokens are currently selling for 60.06 per 1 USDT, and interested investors are encouraged to move fast to secure their tokens, with the pre-sale having already raised over $2.28 million in just a few days. FGHT is the token that will power the FightOut crypto ecosystem.

Visit FightOut Now



Those interested in investing in a promising crypto trading platform start-up should look no further than Dash 2 Trade. The up-and-coming analytics and social trading platform hopes to take the crypto trading space by storm with its host of unique features.

These include trading signals, social sentiment and on-chain indicators, a pre-sale token scoring system, a token listing alert system and a strategy back-testing tool. Dash 2 Trade’s ecosystem will be powered by the D2T token, which users will need to buy and hold in order to access the platform’s features.

Dash 2 Trade is currently conducting a token pre-sale at highly discounted rates and sales are approaching $10.5 million. The pre-sale dashboard is going to be released soon, with the development team currently running ahead of schedule. Tokens are currently selling for $0.0533 each and will be listed on multiple centralized exchanges in under one month.

Visit Dash 2 Trade here

The carbon credit industry is projected to be worth $2.4 trillion by 2027. Democratizing access to accrue these benefits is going to massive business in the years ahead and this is something green crypto start-up C+Charge hopes to achieve. C+Charge is currently building a blockchain-based Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging stations that will allow the drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to earn carbon credits.

C+Charge aims to boost the role of carbon credits as a key incentive for the adoption of EVs. At present, large manufacturers of EVs like Tesla earn millions from selling carbon credits to polluters. C+Charge wants to democratize the carbon credit market by allowing more of these rewards to find themselves in the hands of the EV owners, rather than just the big businesses.

C+Charge has just started its pre-sale of the CCHG token that its platform will use to pay at EV charging stations. Tokens are currently selling for $0.013 each, though by the end of the presale this will have risen by 80%. Thus, investors interested in getting in early on a promising environmentally friendly cryptocurrency project should move fast.

Visit C+Charge here

Decentralized, crypto-based metaverse “games” are likely to form a key part of the future crypto/gaming space as technological trends push us ever more into the digital space. RobotEra, a soon-to-be-launched robot/space-themed gaming metaverse that plans to incorporate a mixture of play-to-earn and player-versus-player games within its interactive world, could be a great bet, with the platform scheduled to launch in 2023.

Ahead of its launch, RobotEra is conducting a presale of the TARO token that will be used as an in-game currency. In the few weeks since its launch, RobotEra has already been able to raise a massive $596,000. Tokens are currently being sold for $0.02, but that price will soon rise to $0.025, so interested investors should get in quickly. RobotEra also plans to begin sales of NFT robots that players can use within its metaverse soon. Investors who have already bagged themselves some TARO should stay tuned.

Visit RobotEra here

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source