How to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online from anywhere – Digital Trends

Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic comedy, debuted on Disney+ on September 30, and it’s the perfect family-friendly watch this Halloween, bringing Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy back together after almost 30 years, reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters. The trio is joined by both new and familiar faces as the spell-casting sisters are once again unleashed upon the town of Salem. You can check out our Hocus Pocus 2 review to see our take on the film, and if you’re looking to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online this spooky Monday, we’ve got everything you need to know below.

Hocus Pocus 2 is exclusive to Disney+. That means that you’ll need to sign up for Disney’s premium streaming service in order to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Disney+ free trial was done away with awhile ago, so as of now, there’s no way to watch Hocus Pocus 2 for free. The good news is that Disney+ is quite affordable at just $8 per month or $80 per year, and with a huge library of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars shows and films (along with other exclusive content), you’ve got a lot of entertainment at your fingertips here.

Another, and perhaps better, option is to sign up for the Disney Bundle. This gets you Disney+ along with basic Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14 per month, saving you a nice chunk of change on the combined prices of three streaming services. Along with letting you watch Hocus Pocus 2 online, the Disney Bundle also gets you access to the catalog of Hulu shows and movies as well as all the live an on-demand sports entertainment that ESPN+ has to offer, such as UFC fight live streams.



Traveling abroad and still want to watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+? If you’re outside of the U.S., region-based broadcasting restrictions can make streaming difficult. But there’s a solution: a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN encrypts and routes your connection through remote servers, making it easy to bypass streaming restrictions so you can enjoy your content libraries from anywhere. Our top pick among the best VPN services is NordVPN, which is a secure, reliable, affordable, and easy-to-use virtual private that delivers the fast speeds you need for streaming. There’s even a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can sign up for NordVPN and use it for one month risk-free.



