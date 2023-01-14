Bitcoin: More pain for holders as on-chain readings suggest a further drop in… – AMBCrypto News

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What’s in store for MATIC?

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: XRP’s good time is far from over

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should BNB holders short?

SOL can move sideways in the short term unless these players gain influence over…

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Bitcoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu post gains, but there’s more than meets the eye

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears

Bitcoin [BTC] price breaks short resistance, drives 13% of supply into profit

Why Bitcoin [BTC] holders should ‘keep calm’ despite crossing the STH

BTC could retest $19k mark, boosted by current U.S. inflation rates, details inside

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

ETH sharks on accumulation spree, but how long will it take for bubble to burst?

GALA: The rally in price is enticing, but there is more than meets the eye

Ethereum bulls remain euphoric but bears will look to erase all the recent gains

Why Polygon could play a key role in mass blockchain adoption despite MATIC’s…

Published

on

By

An assessment of two on-chain metrics revealed that Bitcoin’s [BTC] holders might face a tough year in 2023 as negative sentiment continued to trail the king coin. Trading at $16,941.08 at press time, the BTC traded within the $16,500 and $16,900 since last December, per data from CoinMarketCap.

Read Bitcoin’s [BTC] Price Prediction 2023-24

CryptoQuant analyst Gigisulivan assessed BTC’s Stock to Flow Reversion and opined that BTC’s price might dip further below the $16,700 price mark at some point in the current bear market.

Gigisulivan predicted that BTC might attempt to trade in the $20,000 to $22,000 price range following the release of favorable Consumer Price Index data (CPI) next week. However, this suggested that BTC holders should not expect much, the analyst concluded by adding that,

“Just a thought, considering 2023 could be worse than 2022 once we know what sort of recession we are getting.”

Source: CryptoQuant

Another CryptoQuant analyst, Yonsei_dent, found that negative sentiment continued to grow as the long-term holders of Bitcoin intensified their coin distribution. Yonsei_dent considered BTC’s Support Adjusted Dormancy indicator and found that it has been on an uptrend since the middle of December.

Commenting on the impact of the continued rise in BTC’s dormancy from a market trend standpoint, Yonsei_dent considered historical cues from BTC’s performance in the bear market of 2018 and found that it indicated an increase in sell-offs to hedge against further losses on investments.

Source: CryptoQuant

With lingering negative sentiment since the fallout of FTX, BTC holders have since been plunged into losses. An assessment of the king coin’s Network Realized Profit/Loss ratio (NPL) revealed that the metric has been negative since the wake of the FTX debacle.

Are your holdings flashing green? Check the BTC Profit Calculator

An asset’s NPL measures the overall profit or loss of the asset’s network, based on the price at which each unit of the crypto asset was last traded. A negative NPL ratio suggests that the network as a whole has realized a loss.

At press time, BTC’s NPL ratio stood at -9.47 million, data from Santiment revealed.

Further, following a similar trend, BTC’s Market-Value-To-Realized-Value ratio (MVRV) has since been negative. A negative MVRV ratio indicates that the market value of the crypto asset concerned is lower than the value at which it has recently been traded.

This showed that Bitcoin has since been undervalued, and most people that have sold ever since logged losses.

Source: Santiment

Shiba Inu [SHIB]: Extra gains could be unlikely if this obstacle persists

Binance Coin: Could this move by Binance clear FUD and help BNB rally?

Abiodun is a full-time journalist working with AMBCrypto. He is also a lawyer with over 2 years of experience. With a keen interest in blockchain technology and its limitless possibilities, Abiodun spends his time understanding the technology, building projects, and educating people about it.

Bitcoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu post gains, but there’s more than meets the eye

Bitcoin [BTC] price breaks short resistance, drives 13% of supply into profit

Why Bitcoin [BTC] holders should ‘keep calm’ despite crossing the STH

BTC could retest $19k mark, boosted by current U.S. inflation rates, details inside

Bitcoin Satoshi Vision suffers downtrend as Robinhood announces delisting plans

I asked ChatGPT Bitcoin’s price prediction and it gave me a wonderful answer

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source