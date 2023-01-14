IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch available globally as Apple Watch … – Notebookcheck.net

The IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a similar design to the Apple Watch Ultra, with a large display, thicker watch body and an interchangeable tubular silicone strap. Also known as the DT8 Ultra Pro, the wearable has a 2.13-in (~54 mm) display with a 420 x 485 px display, surrounded by a slim bezel. You can control the device via a rotary crown and hotkey on the sides of the watch, allowing shortcuts like starting exercise.
Features of the DT8 Ultra+ include NFC, allowing you to unlock smart doors and locks, and GPS tracking. A Bluetooth 5.0 connection to your smartphone and a built-in speaker enables you to make calls using the watch. Allegedly, you can use the wearable to monitor atmospheric pressure or biometrics such as your heart rate or blood pressure. However, the accuracy of these tools is unclear. The device is expected to last for five days with typical use or 20 days on standby thanks to a 280 mAh battery; you can wirelessly recharge the gadget to 100% in around five hours.
The gadget is available in gray, orange and black You can currently buy the IWO PRO Pro DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch for the discounted price of US$31.75 in the US; the gadget is expected to retail for US$63.50 in the future. The wearable ships from China, with deliveries to North America forecast for the end of January.
