Android 14 is only coming next year, but we've already got a dessert … – Android Authority

Google has long had a tradition of naming Android versions after desserts and other sweet treats. It switched to version numbers only from Android 10 onwards, but dessert names are still used internally.

Now, XDA-Developers has uncovered the dessert name for Android 14 in the Android Gerrit, and it turns out that the new version is code-named Upside Down Cake. We’re guessing that there weren’t many other names to choose from, with utap, uštipci, and ube halaya being some of the only other options out there.

This wouldn’t be the first time an internal Android dessert name has surfaced, as Android 10 is known as Quince, Android 11 is called Red Velvet Cake, Android 12 is dubbed Snow Cone, and Android 13 has the Tiramisu moniker.

Nevertheless, it seems like a fair amount of people want Google to resurrect this practice. We ran a survey back in August, and it turned out that over 85% of polled Android Authority readers want a return to public dessert names for Android versions.

