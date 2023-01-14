2022.44.30.8 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

We have an early look at this update which contains some new features exclusive to China. You can read about the addition of WeChat and handwriting recognition here.

For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’. A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed.

– Upgraded the Object Detection network to photon count video streams and retrained all parameters with the latest autolabeled datasets (with a special emphasis on low visibility scenarios). Improved the architecture for better accuracy and latency, higher recall of far away vehicles, lower velocity error of crossing vehicles by 20%, and improved VRU precision by 20%.

– Converted the VRU Velocity network to a two-stage network, which reduced latency and improved crossing pedestrian velocity error by 6%.

– Converted the Non VRU Attributes network to a two-stage network, which reduced latency, reduced incorrect lane assignment of crossing vehicles by 45%, and reduced incorrect parked predictions by 15%.

– Reformulated the autoregressive Vector Lanes grammar to improve precision of lanes by 9.2%, recall of lanes by 18.7%, and recall of forks by 51.1%. Includes a full network update where all components were re-trained with 3.8x the amount of data.

– Added a new “road markings” module to the Vector Lanes neural network which improves lane topology error at intersections by 38.9%.

– Upgraded the Occupancy Network to align with road surface instead of ego for improved detection stability and improved recall at hill crest.

– Reduced runtime of candidate trajectory generation by approximately 80% and improved smoothness by distilling an expensive trajectory optimization procedure into a lightweight planner neural network.

– Improved decision making for short deadline lane changes around gores by richer modeling of the trade-off between going off-route vs trajectory required to drive through the gore region

– Reduced false slowdowns for pedestrians near crosswalk by using a better model for the kinematics of the pedestrian

– Added control for more precise object geometry as detected by general occupancy network.

– Improved control for vehicles cutting out of our desired path by better modeling of their turning / lateral maneuvers thus avoiding unnatural slowdowns

– Improved longitudinal control while offsetting around static obstacles by searching over feasible vehicle motion profiles

– Improved longitudinal control smoothness for in-lane vehicles during high relative velocity scenarios by also considering relative acceleration in the trajectory optimization

– Reduced best case object photon-to-control system latency by 26% through adaptive planner scheduling, restructuring of trajectory selection, and parallelizing perception compute. This allows us to make quicker decisions and improves reaction time.

– Introduced foundational support for model-parallel neural network inference by sharing intermediate tensors across SOCs to improve road edge and road line prediction consistency through changes to TRIP compiler, inference runtime, and inter-processor communication layer.

– Improved handling of traffic control behavior in dense intersection areas by improving the association logic between traffic lights and intersections.

Press the “Video Record” button on the top bar UI to share your feedback. When pressed, your vehicle’s external cameras will share a short VIN-associated Autopilot Snapshot with the Tesla engineering team to help make improvements to FSD. You will not be able to view the clip.

Stream over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free. Listen to your entire library, discover more music, and tune into live radio stations. To access Apple Music, tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher. scan the QR code with your mobile device, and login with your Apple ID.

Note: A Premium Connectivity subscription is required to stream Apple Music over a cellular connection.

Access the Steam store directly from your Tesla. Buy and play immersive games that have been verified on Steam Deck. With Steam’s cloud synchronization, resume your game from your Tesla or any Steam device. To access Steam, tap the Application Launcher > Arcade.

Note: This feature is available on Model S & X (year 2022+) with 16GB DDR memory, and requires Premium Connectivity.

View the interior camera from the mobile app while using Dog Mode or Sentry Mode. To enable Live Camera, tap Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App.

Note: This feature requires Mobile App version 4.15.0+ and Premium Connectivity.

Media controls are closer to the driver for easy access. Swipe up to access ‘Recents & Favorites’ and ‘Sources’. Swipe left or right to also access trips and tire pressure information.

myQ Connected Garage door openers are now supported. Monitor and control your garage door remotely using your vehicle’s touchscreen. To set up, tap Controls > Locks > myQ Connected Garage > Link Account, and follow the instructions.

Note: Your vehicle will automatically recognize all existing garage doors if you already have a myQ account.

Adjust fan speed intensity while remaining in AUTO climate by selecting between ‘LO’, ‘MED’, and ‘HI’ from the fan intensity selector on the climate control popup.

Emissions Testing Mode can now be used from the Mobile App. Long press any quick controls icon from the home screen and drag the ‘Fart’ icon to the top row.

Note: This feature requires Mobile App version 4.15.0+.

Make video calls with Zoom using the interior cabin camera. If you have a Zoom meeting in your Calendar, tap the link to automatically start or join your meeting. Participant video and screen sharing are only visible while parked and will switch to audio-only if you drive. To access Zoom, tap Application Launcher > Zoom.

Note: This feature requires Premium Connectivity.

The relaxing tile match game has been elevated with a clean, modern design, smooth animations, and calming sounds. Match identical tiles. A tile is playable if it is open on the left or right and isn’t covered by another tile. Continue pairing tiles to clear the board and your mind! To access Mahjong, tap the Application Launcher > Arcade.

Allow your driving visualization to show Rainbow Road when Autopilot is active. To enable, tap the Application Launcher > Toybox > Rainbow Road > Always Rainbows.

Schedule the Light Show for up to 10 minutes in advance or watch a multi-car orchestra by setting them to start simultaneously. Celebrate New Year’s with the Auld Lang Syne show or create longer custom shows.

To access Light Show, tap the Application Launcher > Toybox.

Turn signals can automatically deactivate upon completing a lane change, fork, or merge. Tap Controls > Lights > Auto Turn Signals.

Search for contacts from a connected Bluetooth device. To access, tap the Application Launcher > Phone > Contacts > Search icon.

When Driver Door Unlock Mode is enabled, long pressing the interior driver door switch will unlock all doors and the trunk. To access Driver Door Unlock Mode, tap Controls > Lock > Driver Door Unlock Mode.

Use Bluetooth controllers to play games in Arcade Mode. To pair a controller, open the Bluetooth panel and follow the on-screen instructions. This feature works best with PS5 controllers. Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more information.

Track Mode enables Tesla’s performance-oriented stability control and powertrain settings configured for track driving, and is designed to be used exclusively on closed courses and optimized for performance tires. Track Mode allows you to:

– Create custom track mode settings profiles and record your track day data. – Monitor the status of your car motors, battery, brakes and tires in real time.

– View the G-meter (a real-time accelerometer) displayed in the cards area of the touchscreen. To enable Track Mode for your current drive, shift into Park, then tap Controls > Pedals and Steering > Track Mode.

For more information about Track Mode, please visit the Owner’s Manual.

Disable Auto-Present Door Handles while parked at home. To disable, tap Controls > Locks > Auto-Present Door Handles > Exclude Home.

Disable Automatic Doors on your vehicle while parked at home. To disable, tap Controls > Locks > Automatic Doors > Exclude Automatic Door Opening at Home.

Control the rear screen directly from the front seats. Select between front and rear displays as the preferred audio source, or completely lock the rear screen. To access, tap the Application Launcher > Rear.

Note: Theater Mode controls are only available while parked.

Active phone calls from a mobile device connected to the vehicle via Bluetooth will now request confirmation before transferring audio to the vehicle.

Reset the learned tire settings directly after a tire rotation, swap, or replacement for an improved driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tire Configuration > Tires.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional vehicles.

Your vehicle can now automatically apply regular brakes for consistent deceleration when regenerative braking is limited due to battery temperature or state of charge. To enable, tap Controls > Pedals & Steering > Apply Brakes When Regenerative Braking Is Limited.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional regions and vehicles.

During DC fast charging, the thermal system controls have been optimized for each charging station’s power capability, improving both charging and on-route battery preconditioning efficiency. This results in fast charge time and reduced energy costs.

The Media Player now displays radio station logos for improved discoverability when searching for favorite stations.

Your vehicle and pets can be kept safe by activating Dog Mode and Sentry Mode at the same time. Sentry Mode alarms are silenced if Dog Mode and Sentry Mode are both enabled. Mobile app notifications will still be sent and video footage will still be saved.

Tesla has added a new fart to Emissions Testing Mode. The new fart name is called ‘Verified,’ and features a Twitter checkmark.

Photo by: Walgermo

If you’re on an active phone call when you open the car door, your car will now ask you if you’d like to transfer the call’s audio to the vehicle instead of transferring it automatically.

Tesla has HomeLink UI improvements in this update. When HomeLink appears in the status bar, it’ll now contain buttons to either ‘Activate’ or ‘Cancel’ the opening of your garage door or gate.

If the garage door is set to auto-open or auto-close, the status bar will also display the number of feet or meters before the signal is transmitted.

Photo by: Walgermo

While climate control fan speeds have been simplified when the HVAC system is set to Auto, you can still gain granular controls when switching to Manual.

While in Manual mode, you’ll have access to the old 1-10 scale fan speeds, as well as the ability to tap or use the slider to adjust the fan speed.

Photo by: Walgermo

Tesla has reintroduced cards for the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla used to have cards for these models in the lower left corner of the screen prior to last year’s Holiday Update.

These cards allow you to swipe between the newly designed media player, your odometer and trip meters and your tire pressure.

Tesla redesigned parts of the navigation UI to improve the layout of your next turn and available options.

Previously there was a module at the top of the screen and displayed your next turn, your ETA, destination name or address, and battery level on arrival. It also included controls to cancel navigation, toggle Navigate on Autopilot and a ‘more’ button.

With this update Tesla is splitting this UI into two pieces. The first remains at the top of the screen and will include critical information about your route, such as your next turn.

The rest of the information is moved to the bottom of the screen. This will include your travel time, destination details, as well as options to alter or cancel your navigation.

Photo by: Teslamaniacs/YouTube

Tesla will now display links to relevant tutorials within vehicle menus. For example, the Navigate on Autopilot option in the Autopilot menu will have a link that reads ‘Learn more in Tesla Tutorials.’

With this update Tesla has added a new indicator light that appears near the other indicator icons.

This new indicator signals that regenerative braking is limited due to cold weather or causes.

Photo: Nicholas Langereis

Tesla has added some additional tooltips with this update. These tooltips will be triggered by various vehicle states. For example, the Light Show tooltip is displayed when you park your vehicle. The Tesla Arcade and Streaming tooltips are displayed when you start Supercharging.

Photo: O_bigodes/Reddit & GarthSchanock/Twitter.

Active phone calls from a mobile device connected to the vehicle via Bluetooth will now request confirmation before transferring audio to the vehicle.

Sentry Mode now allows for even greater customization, including:

– Camera-Based Detection, which allows users to disable use of cameras to detect threats.

– Sentry Mode Clip Length, which allows users to specify the length of the clip when a potential threat is detected.

To adjust these Sentry Mode settings, tap Controls > Safety > Sentry Mode.

When Camera-Based Detection is enabled, Sentry Mode will use the vehicle’s external cameras in addition to vehicle sensors to detect a security event while parked. If disabled, the vehicle will only save clips to the USB drive if a physical threat is detected. To adjust, tap Controls > Safety > Sentry Mode > Camera-Based Detection.

You can now select Thai as your touchscreen language. To update your language settings, tap Controls > Display and select your preferred language from the ‘Touchscreen Language’ drop-down menu.

With the help of Tesla Vision, seat belts will begin to tighten and protect properly restrained occupants earlier in a wider array of frontal crashes.

Learn more about your vehicle’s energy consumption with the Energy app. You can now:

– Monitor the amount of energy used while driving and parked.

– See how much energy is consumed by different vehicle components, driving behaviors, and environmental conditions.

– View energy used in comparison to trip projection and the battery indicator.

– Receive personalized suggestions for using energy more efficiently.

Your vehicle will now display additional information about the battery in certain situations. An (i) icon will appear at the top of the display next to your charging details.

Tapping the icon will take you to the charging screen which will provide additional information, such as the charge rate being limited due to the battery’s temperature.

Photo by Adam Belamri

Service Mode, a dedicated area for service centers and technicans to troubleshoot and make changes to the vehicle, has a new mode to view information about the heat pump its various components.

You can now view detailed information about the heat pump’s refrigerant, its flow, suction and the mechanical parts involved such as the compressor and valves.

Photo by Ricardo Sanchez

When Tesla’s climate system is set to Auto, it gives you the ability to let the vehicle control the temperature of your seats as well.

However, if you changed the HVAC system to manual, then you’d lose the ability to keep your seat heaters on Auto.

With this update you now have the ability to have the climate system on manual while keeping the seat heaters set to Auto.

Photo by Max Bracco

In regions where Teslas supports vehicle emergency services through the SOS standard, Tesla has historically provided a physical button near the vehicle’s hazard light switch.

Newer vehicles replaced the physical SOS button with an on-screen-only button. Previously, the on-screen button was not displayed on vehicles that included the physical button, however with this update it’s now displayed on all vehicles where Tesla supports vehicle SOS.

Photo by: fel_iix

