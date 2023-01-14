Home Latest News Nike Avoids Disclosing NFT, Shoe Revenue in StockX Legal Battle – Bloomberg...

Nike Avoids Disclosing NFT, Shoe Revenue in StockX Legal Battle – Bloomberg Law

By
Brandon Martin
-

By Jacklyn Wille
Nike Inc. won a round in its trademark infringement lawsuit against sneaker marketplace StockX LLC, when a Manhattan federal judge declined to force the athletic-wear company to disclose the money it makes from shoes, digital sneakers, and nonfungible tokens.
Discovery into Nike’s NFT-related revenue isn’t relevant to the lawsuit, because Nike isn’t seeking any monetary relief in connection with StockX’s NFTs, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled. Nike’s revenue is similarly irrelevant to its false advertising claim, because this claim requires proof that StockX’s gains were “ill-gotten,” not that the company diverted sales away …
