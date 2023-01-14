What time is Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz fight tonight? Ringwalks, running order, streaming, how to watch Taylor vs. Swarmz – dazn.com

Ryan Taylor and Swarmz are on the hunt for their first X Series win tonight.

Ryan Taylor and Swarmz go head-to-head on the undercard of KSI vs. FaZe Temper tonight.

After being knocked out by KSI in the first ever X Series event last year, Swarmz will be looking to get back to winning ways against Taylor.

Taylor however is also not enjoying his time as a boxer with two losses from two fights.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Taylor vs. Swarmz.

The event is set to get underway at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET with the ringwalks for this fight scheduled for approximately 7:53 p.m. GMT / 2:53 p.m. ET. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

The card will stream live on DAZN PPV in the UK, Ireland, United States, Canada , France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico. Head to DAZN now for more information and when you can purchase.

The price will be as follows:

In every other country worldwide, the event will be included in your DAZN subscription. You can sign up for a subscription here .

However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and also has apps available for all of the following TV and streaming devices:

The fight will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

DAZN uses cookies to help us deliver our services and improve your user experience. Click “Agree” to accept our use of cookies or you can choose to opt out of our use of cookies by following the instructions in our Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice.

source