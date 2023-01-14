Elon Musk's Twitter lays off engineers days before Christmas – SFGATE

Elon Musk speaks near a Falcon 9 rocket at the SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory on Sept. 17, 2018, in Hawthorne, Calif.
A key division of Elon Musk’s Twitter has reportedly been gutted, just weeks after the San Francisco tech company’s staff was already slashed (and days before Christmas).
Engineers in Twitter’s infrastructure division were laid off via an emailed notice Friday evening. The extent of the layoffs remains unclear, as do the severance benefits of affected workers. The news of the layoffs was first reported by The Information.
The past few weeks of Elon Musk’s reign have been dominated by mayhem. Twitter issued mass suspensions of high-profile journalists who were critical of Musk’s decision to suspend accounts tracking private jets or any real-time location data; the Twitter Spaces feature was briefly turned off shortly after Musk entered a Twitter Space with at least one of the banned journalists hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos; the platform suspended accounts that shared links and usernames to Mastodon, Instagram and other competing social media platforms (and swiftly reversed that decision); and most recently, Musk sent out a poll asking whether he should stop heading Twitter, with “yes” receiving a majority of the vote.
Since Musk’s takeover earlier this year, The Information estimates that nearly 75% of Twitter’s staff has been cut. Conference rooms have been converted into dormitories in the San Francisco headquarters. Twitter no longer has a public relations department.
Joshua Bote is the tech editor at SFGATE.
