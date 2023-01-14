FiiO M11S: Digital audio player launches with Android 10 and … – Notebookcheck.net

FiiO has started selling the M11S, a portable music player that leaked last year. Theoretically, the FiiO M11S should compete with Sony’s new Walkmans, which Sony announced earlier this week as the NW-A306 and the NW-ZX707. However, the FiiO M11S is likely to slot between their price points; Sony has not confirmed US pricing for either new Walkman yet. Regardless, the FiiO M11S has a 5-inch display that resolves at 1,280 x 720 pixels, matching the NW-ZX707.
The FiiO M11S is even heavier than Sony’s latest effort though, with approximately 50 g separating the pair. Somehow, the FiiO M11S weighs 271 g, which makes it as heavy as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 despite measuring a mere 125.2 x 74 x 18.5 mm. FiiO also equips the M11S with a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage and a 5,300 mAh battery. FiiO only rates the large battery for up to 14 hours of battery life when playing audio through its 2.5 mm and 4.4 mm or 3.5 mm jacks, which is 10 hours shy of the NW-ZX707.
Elsewhere, the FiiO M11S supports aptX HD, LDAC and LDHC Bluetooth codecs through Android 10, as well as DSD256 and MQA audio files, plus Apple AirPlay and DLNA technologies. The device can stream lossless audio via Tidal too, which it passes through its twin ES9038Q2M DACs. The FiiO M11S is orderable now through Amazon (affiliate link) for US$499.99. At launch, FiiO offers the M11S in black and titanium colourways, latter shown below.
FiiO via Stuff & What Hi-Fi
