Crypto Price Today Live: Polygon, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Ethereum shed up to 9% – Economic Times

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

Smartphones will become more expensive as a result of the competition watchdog’s two recent adverse orders against Google. Its patent Android operating system for mobile phones would mean higher costs of ensuring user safety and security, which could, in turn, be passed on to customers.

Wipro posted a 2.8% growth in net profit for the fiscal third quarter, beating estimates, but the IT services major warned that the sector was slowing down amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday allowed the ownership of Jet Airways to be transferred to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), which had won the bid to resurrect the grounded carrier in 2021.

Stories you might be interested in

