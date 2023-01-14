How to track sleep on your Apple Watch – Fox News

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Kurt Knutsson shares how to use your Apple Watch to help you track your sleep
Nothing is worse than waking up in the morning feeling groggy and lethargic because you didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We need our sleep to feel energized and ready to take on our busy lives each day. That’s where your Apple Watch can step in to help.
CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER
The Apple Watch device comes with a unique feature called the Sleep app. This app allows you to create sleep schedules so that you can meet your bedtime goals every single night. As long as you wear your watch on your wrist when you go to bed, the Sleep app will track your sleeping patterns throughout the night and tell you how long you remained in each sleeping stage (REM, core and deep).
This feature is available on all watches with the OS7 update, including the Apple Watch Series 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
HOW TO GET ALEXA TO SPEAK MORE LIKE YOU
The Sleep app has all kinds of useful features to make sure you get the best sleep possible. You can create multiple schedules for different days of the week, depending on what you want to achieve for that night. Some great features include:
Here’s where to find the Sleep app on your Apple Watch. (Apple)
Once your Sleep app is set up on your device, you can adjust all its features to what you want them to be in order to get the best results possible.
You can set a "bedtime" and "wake up" alarm on your Apple Watch. (Apple)
HOW TO GET A FREE SECOND PHONE NUMBER AND STOP ANNOYING CALLS
The Apple Watch can track your sleep stages. (Apple)
You can see how many hours of sleep you got each night. (Apple)
After you wear your Apple Watch to bed, you can then see how your breathing was throughout the night while you slept by checking the Health app on your iPhone.
The Apple Watch can also track your breathing rate while you sleep. (Apple)
This fall, Apple released a slew of new products, including three new smartwatches that will track your health, last all day, and save your life. I was at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, alongside Tim Cook as he debuted the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and the all-new Apple Watch Ultra.
Be sure to read my reviews of these Apple Watches by heading over to CyberGuy.com and search “Apple Watch.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
For more Apple tips, be sure to subscribe to the CyberGuy Report Newsletter at CyberGuy.com/Newsletter.
Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.
Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on “FOX & Friends.” Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.
Get a daily look at what’s developing in science and technology throughout the world.
Subscribed
You’ve successfully subscribed to this newsletter!
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
How to track sleep on your Apple Watch – Fox News
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.