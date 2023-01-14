Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra dummies show relative sizes – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Home Latest News Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra dummies show relative sizes –...

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra dummies show relative sizes

Charles Miller
11 January 2023
The Galaxy Galaxy S23 series announcement date is already set for February 1, so we expect leak intensity to increase even more. The latest intel comes in the form of a picture of dummies of the three phones. While not telling us much about their hardware, it gives us a good idea of their relative size.
Also, the design is once again confirmed for all three. There seems to be zero change in the S23 Ultra’s body while the smaller siblings adopt a rear panels in line with the top dog with no camera island and only protruding camera lenses.
Still, there’s a clear distinction between the S23/23+ and the S23 Ultra. The latter has sharp corners and overall blockier design while the other two have an oval shape and almost flat sides.
