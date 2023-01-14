How To Upgrade To Windows 11 For ‘Free’ In 2022 – Forbes

Windows 11 is far from perfect, but thanks to a steady stream of new features and functionality it offers some worthwhile improvements over Windows 10. Furthermore, while retail editions of Windows 11 Home / Pro are expensive ($110 / $150), there are still multiple (legal) ways to install Microsoft’s newest operating system for free.

Free Windows 11 upgrades are still available to most Windows users, but hardware caveats apply

You are entitled to a free copy of Windows 11 if you:

Unlike Windows 10, Microsoft has no cut-off date for free upgrades from Windows 10 and I believe it is unlikely to introduce one as the company is keen for users to migrate.

The bad news is twofold:

Windows 11 System Requirements

For most users, the biggest potential stumbling block will be the security requirements. These even exclude some newer machines, no matter their performance level. Despite criticism, Microsoft is steadfast in its position TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot make a substantial difference to protecting PCs and will not budge.

If you run Windows 7 / 8 it is highly unlikely your computer meets all these requirements. But if you have a modern PC and choose to run an older operating system, then you can first get a free Windows 10 upgrade and use that to then jump to Windows 11.

Windows 11 can be tricked to run on older PCs, but that seems a pointless endeavour because Microsoft is refusing to guarantee access to feature and security updates. With that caveat out the way, if your PC qualifies, this is how you get Windows 11 for free.

Tip: always backup your PC before upgrading to a new operating system or at least ensure your important files and documents are saved elsewhere, such as a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox.

This is the simplest option. Just navigate to: Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates and Windows 11 should show up, if your PC is compatible. Then follow the onscreen prompts.

The installation takes some time, involves several restarts and you will need a Microsoft account. There are hacks around it but for most users I don’t see this being a big issue.

Final Tip: a Windows 11 licence is tied to your hardware. So if you need to format your computer for any reason, Windows 11 will reactivate automatically. If you upgrade multiple components in your PC over time, Windows 11 may think you’ve bought a new PC and refuse to register the licence. The good news is Microsoft has a simple workout process you can follow if that happens.

Good luck!

___

