Quordle #189: Let's unravel hints, answers for today's quiz – Economic Times

In twin relief for India’s economy, retail inflation eased more than expected to a 12-month low in December while industrial growth swung to a five-month high in November from a contraction in the preceding month, separate data releases on Monday showed.
India’s capital-markets regulator has sent notices to several Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), which include both private equity investors and venture capitalists, for alleged violation of specified tenure rules on their investment vehicles, people with direct knowledge of the development told ET.
Infosys posted a 13.4% growth in net profit for the fiscal third quarter, beating estimates and upgrading its annual revenue guidance, highlighting a strong pipeline of existing deals for India’s second-largest software exporter.
