Donald Trump's NFT Collection Is Breaking Records, What Does This Mean for the Industry? – Yahoo Finance

In a rather strange move from the former president, Donald Trump recently released a non-fungible token (NFT) collection at what may be one of the worst times possible. At the bottom of the current recession and a little over a month after the FTX Trading Ltd. collapse, Trump released an NFT collection — and it’s going incredibly well.

What happened: Trump released an NFT collection for $99 per Trump Collection Card. Despite the overall market volatility, the collection sold out in less than a day and shot up 1,000% in price.

Beyond the initial shock of a former president releasing an NFT collection, many are likely shocked by its success. A year ago, a somewhat successful NFT project wouldn’t be too surprising because NFTs were doing billions in volume per day. Now, NFT volume has seemingly ground to a halt in many markets.

Despite this, the project not only sold out in less than a day, but it reached highs of nearly 1,000% gains on OpenSea. The NFTs initially sold for $99 each but reached highs of 0.84 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) or $990. Despite a severe pullback, the NFTs are still up roughly 400% to 0.34 ETH, or about $400.

As many were seemingly willing to write blockchain and NFTs off completely, this might be turning some heads. Institutional interest seemingly hasn’t waned in the blockchain-gaming space, so this could be a sign of a turnaround.

Blockchain marketplace startup Gameflip has raised over $615,000 through StartEngine, after raising $10 million from Silicon Valley venture capitalists. This indicates strong demand in the startup investing sector and from the retail crowd.

To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Trump Cards were built on the Polygon blockchain, which hasn’t seen a ton of volume on OpenSea. Typically, the platform sees sales primarily in Ethereum, but with the release of Trump’s NFT project, Polygon sales saw a new record daily sales amount of over $3.14 million in one day.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

This Unexpected Economic Safe Haven Might Be Your Best Bet To Weather The Current Storm

Gaming Skins Just Became A $50 Billion Industry

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Subway has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.

Presley, who inherited Elvis Presley's fortune, once claimed she had suffered an "11-year odyssey to financial ruin."

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss how these popular chip stocks are getting ready with a new wave of products.

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

The market rally broke above key resistance this past week. Investors should take action, carefully. Tesla stock is in the midst of a tough transition.

If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

Electric vehicles (EVs) are quickly becoming a key part of automakers' lineups, and a recent survey by KPMG showed that auto executives believe EVs will account for up to 40% of their new-vehicle sales by 2030. Investors might want to consider buying Ford (NYSE: F), while being very cautious before jumping in with ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT).

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

In this article, we discuss 11 undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value investing, and go directly to read 5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now. After engaging in tight monetary policies in 2022, central banks are expected to “pivot and signal cutting interest rates sometime” […]

Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."

These companies have achieved such long dividend growth streaks thanks to a meaningful business moat and resilience to recessions.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Tesla has become the world leader in electric vehicles. But 14 years ago, the automaker was desperate.

In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks with the biggest buybacks. If you want to see more stocks with the biggest buybacks, go directly to 5 Stocks with the Biggest Buybacks. When they generate a profit, companies can choose to keep the profits on their balance sheet, invest the profits back into […]

Rivian isn't profitable, but it's in the right market at the right time to be a big winner for investors.

Plug Power hopes to be profitable for the first time in its 25-year history on the back of a new law.

The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.

source