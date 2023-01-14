Instagram's latest update allows users to post up to 60-second-long uninterrupted stories – BuzzInContent

Instagram has announced a new update for its Stories feature, as a result of which users can now upload videos that are over 60-second in length, without the platform dividing it up into segments.

As per a report by TechCrunch, the platform had begun testing this feature last year and now it has rolled out the new development for its users worldwide.

With the new update, Instagram users will now be able to post Stories continuously, and viewers won’t have to keep tapping to get past through lengthy videos that they might not want to watch.

Hence, the users will have two options when it comes to posting a 60-second video – Stories and Reels.

In the month of June, the time limit for Reels was increased by the company, additionally, Instagram had changed its system so that any new video posts that are under 15 minutes long will be automatically shared as Reels.

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, had previously stated that the company would focus more on videos in 2022. Even more, he implied that Instagram would center all of its short-form video products around Reels and keep expanding it.

