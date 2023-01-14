Cloudflare and Microsoft expand partnership to strengthen zero trust … – Help Net Security

Cloudflare has expanded its relationship with Microsoft to help customers easily deploy, automate, and enhance their organization’s zero trust security.

Working from anywhere is more common than ever, and critical applications have moved to the cloud—no longer residing inside an office protected by a secure perimeter. This fundamental shift in where and how people work has caused enterprises to rethink legacy tools and abandon the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security, looking towards zero trust instead.

As CIOs continue to navigate this paradigm shift, Cloudflare has developed a new set of integrations with Microsoft to help organizations on this journey. Now, mutual customers can seamlessly deploy zero trust security tools in minutes, with no complex code changes, and add features, such as Cloudflare’s Remote Browser Isolation technology.

“When I speak with CIOs, I continue to hear that their number one concern remains security, closely followed by adapting to the new hybrid world,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder at Cloudflare.

“We want to make it easier than ever for IT leaders to deploy Zero Trust security across the enterprise and keep users safe wherever they are working from. I’m thrilled that we are deepening our integration with Microsoft so we can help our joint customers easily deploy Zero Trust security across some of the most used applications in the workplace,” Prince continued.

Through these new integrations, Cloudflare now provides a comprehensive identity driven approach to protect applications, users, devices and networks from attacks. These integrations pair Microsoft Identity solutions and Cloudflare network security tools to create a quality zero trust offering.

“A cloud-native zero trust security model has become an absolute necessity as enterprises continue to adopt a cloud-first strategy,” said Joy Chik, President, Identity and Network Access, Microsoft.

“Cloudflare has developed robust product integrations with Microsoft to help security and IT leaders prevent attacks proactively, dynamically control policy and risk, and increase automation in alignment with Zero Trust best practices,” Chik

Cloudflare and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) customers can now:

Cloudflare has worked with Microsoft since 2018 to provide mutual customers with an improved Internet experience by securing web applications and safeguarding employees with identity and device protections. Cloudflare’s deep integrations across Microsoft 365 and Azure have supported many of the largest Fortune 500 companies on their Zero Trust journey, enabling customers to simply and easily support their security and performance needs.

