Binance Offers Up Ronaldo Mystery Boxes in January Campaigns – BSC NEWS

There are two new ways to win a stone-colored Ronaldo NFT, with 1.5 million boxes up for grabs!

Binance is offering two special new ways to win a Cristiano Ronaldo NFT Mystery Box during the month of January. Ronaldo’s NFT was originally launched in November 2022, and now users will have a chance to win a unique Stone-colored CR7 NFT.

The two new NFT opportunities will require users to compete in a WODL mini-game and also register for Binance to win an NFT from Ronaldo himself, according to a January 9 Binance blog.

CR7 WODL is here!

Put your knowledge on the CR7 NFT collection to the test, and get a chance to win a CR7 NFT Mystery Box 🎁

Play now ⤵️

To be eligible, users have until January 15 to win five WODL mini-games or sign up for a Binance account before January 31.

With over 1.5 million mystery boxes available, there is plenty of opportunity for users and new fans to join in the action and have a good chance to win!

Each Mystery Box has two NFTs, containing one of two exclusive Stone-colored NFTs. The NFT themes will be either the basic “The First Step” NFT, with Ronaldo staring through the goal, or the common “The Breakout” NFT, with Ronaldo making his famous step-over dance dribble.

For more information on the eligibility details or how to play, check out the Binance blog.

A look at five SocialFi decentralized applications that have caught the eye in the ongoing 2023 Pi Hackathon.

Pi Network Hackathon commenced on January 9th, encouraging teams to build their Decentralized Applications (dApps) across three themes: Social Media, Games & Entertainment, and Consumer Utilities.

Less than a week since the event began, numerous projects, developers, and teams continued to show interest in building on the accessible blockchain. As of writing, the protocol, still in its enclosed mainnet, has registered 2400+ participants.

Previously, we discussed the prospective GameFi projects at the event. Today, we are focusing on another theme—SocialFi. Here are five SocialFi dApps with innovative utilities at the Pi Network Hackathon:

PiVoice is a SocialFi platform on Pi Network. With PiVoice, Pioneers can connect their social life with their Pi Wallets. The core vision of the platform is to bridge Web2 with Web3, enabling users to access Web2 services using Pi coin.

The platform is currently available in testnet , and users can interact with its ecosystem using the Pi Browser.

This SocialFi platform on Pi Network gives Pioneers the license to create their own articles, publish paid visible contents, share knowledge and earn the native Pi currency.

Learn more through the website .

As the name implies, the platform will allow individuals to buy and sell services online and connect them. Connectinglive will provide a user-friendly interface for users to list and discover services and interact with one another about potential transactions.

PiChat is a protocol built to allow Pioneers to connect with friends, families, and loved ones, while also staying updated with the latest news and events. The platform aims to share 95% of the revenue with all users. Further, the team has a vision to become the leading social networking application in the industry.

The PiChat website is live and can be accessed through the Pi Browser.

Pi Webinars is the first decentralized educational video platform on Pi Network. The platform allows users to upload and watch educational videos to earn Pi. This is the project’s second appearance at Pi Hackathon after breaking into the scene in 2021 as a Business Model application.

Visit the website for more information.

Reminder: You can only interact with each website using the Pi Browser

Attention is back on Terra Luna as the token hits heights not seen since Spring 2022.

The Luna Classic (LUNC) Market Capitalization (market cap) has once again pushed past $1 billion as the chain slowly upgrades and recovers. Trading volume on January 14 peaked at over $400 million, an increase of around 200% from around $180M the day before.

Riding the recent market pump centered around Bitcoin pushing through $21k for the first time since November 2022, Luna Classic token is up 23% in the last two weeks, according to CoinGecko. The latest pump pushed the market cap of $LUNC past $1 billion for the first time since May 2022.

Luna Classic has slowly been recovering since its epic collapse in Spring of 2022. The chain currently has a proposal pending to upgrade its software to v1.0.5, which has notably been given support from Binance.

The LUNC community recently burned over 12 Million tokens, which helped move the token up around 6% on January 9.

Attention is officially back on Luna Classic. From Binance following and supporting the ongoing upgrades to a massive increase in trading volume, Luna Classic has the attention of the crypto community once again based on pure numbers.

The LUNC token is currently trading at $0.0001776, at the time of writing. The token is down 3.0% in the last 24hrs after the big pump.

The latest NFT Collection sold out rapidly, paving the way for creating more digital artworks.

After a successful first release, Fahura Digital Arts announced that its latest COGGI NFT Coins have sold out completely.

The newest sale comes after the protocol sold out the first ten Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) on January 6, as reported by BSC News . The new collection comprises two NFTs sold via the Miidas marketplace on Core. Fahura Digital Arts confirmed the successful sale on January 14 through Twitter.

2ND COGGI COIN IS SOLD OUT 🤗 CONGRATULATIONS TO THE 2 LUCKY COLLECTORS👍

MANY THANKS TO ALL THOSE WHO CHILLED WITH US 🥳 SEE YOU ON MAINNET VERY SOON WITH OUR OFFICIAL COGGI COIN COLLECTION🔥https://t.co/3Pbh9PbRsD@miidasnft @Coredao_Org @BSCNews @CoreHoneycomb @Hexinbi

The first of two digital artworks sold out in under five seconds, while the second was purchased by a community member who followed the channel. Fahura Digital Arts have also teased launching another collection to the public in a similar fashion.

We're sorry for those who didn't get the opportunity to grab our wonderful C coins. So Do you want us to set up another "Chilling" Event next Saturday?

We need 500 followers Or Retweets to do this🙏

📍5 C coins to grab 🔥🤗😍

Let's Go Guys🚀 RT & Tag!@miidasnft @Coredao_Org

Fahura Digital Arts mints the COGGI Coin NFTs as ERC-721 tokens on the CoreDAO testnet. Now that the CoreDAO Mainnet is live, we expect the creator, powered by Rice Protocol , to launch its NFT collection to the public soon.

Core DAO Mainnet is live. Users can now contribute to the protocol’s aspirations through staking and enjoy optimal security, decentralization, and scalability.

Core DAO has announced that its highly anticipated EVM-compatible blockchain backed by Bitcoin mining hash power is now live.

The protocol took to Twitter on January 14 to announce the launch to the public. Core DAO also published details about the launch on Medium . According to the blog, Mainnet will bring decentralization, scalability, and security to match Ethereum's network.

🚀 Core Mainnet Is Live & Open to Everyone 🚀

More details here → https://t.co/ophxDEXuWu#CoreDAO

By combining Bitcoin’s Proof of Work (PoW), Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), and an effective Validator Election Mechanism, Core DAO’s Mainnet will optimally incorporate the core components of the blockchain ecosystem.

Mainnet launch is the first step in Core’s journey to proper security, scalability, and decentralization. Core enthusiasts can now contribute to the protocol’s development through staking. Following the successful mainnet launch, the Core team will now concentrate on executing the first public Airdrop of CORE tokens.

Read the Core DAO publication to learn more about the Mainnet launch.

OKX will plan to list the CORE token once liquidity levels meet the required standard.

OKX has announced it will support the Core DAO mainnet launch and has plans to list the CORE native token for spot trading.

Following the official launch of the Core DAO mainnet on Friday, January 13, OKX confirmed in a blog announcement. $CORE will open for deposits at 06:00 UTC on January 17 and will be paired with Tether (USDT) on the spot trading marketing once liquidity meets the required standard. The OKX team confirmed in a tweet that the exchange is working to build liquidity to handle deposits and withdrawals.

🚀 OKX supports #CoreDao 🚀

📅 CORE deposits open at 06:00 am UTC on Jan. 17

💱CORE/USDT spot trading: OKX will list $CORE once the $CORE deposit meets the liquidity requirements.

Read more ⬇

Core DAO launched the CORE token with a total supply of 2,100,000,000. The Core DAO team has already begun airdropping tokens to miners and validators from the testnet.

OKX will be one of the first major centralized exchanges across the crypto industry to list the burgeoning ecosystem’s native token.

