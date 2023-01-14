Dogeliens rumored to overtake Solana and Quant in 2023 – Euro Weekly News

By EWN • 28 October 2022 • 12:25

Cryptocurrency whales are keeping numerous well-known coins, like Solana (SOL) and Quant (QNT), in expectation of any small price improvements that would partially balance the significant losses they have recently experienced.

Investing in crypto projects with strong foundations has always been the best way to proceed, as their price will improve over time to demonstrate their value proposition. Today, crypto whales are buying Dogeliens (DOGET), a new cryptocurrency with game-changing features that have analysts buzzing. So let’s see what Dogeliens (DOGET) has in stock.



Source: Dogeliens

Solana (SOL) is one of the most important cryptocurrencies in terms of utility, and it powers the fastest public blockchain in the cryptocurrency market. Solana (SOL) is at the vanguard of technological breakthroughs in the crypto sector, setting the pace for many other cryptos to follow.

Solana (SOL), an altcoin pioneer, incorporates the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) concept into its native Proof-of-History (PoH) method, boosting decentralization, scalability, as well as security.

Solana (SOL) can be used to create and implement interoperable crypto projects such as Web3, decentralized finance (DeFi), entertainment, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and others. It is so valuable that thousands of existing cryptocurrency projects call it home.

Solana (SOL), a cryptocurrency with a long history, is one of the reasons many crypto fans are now millionaires. The altcoin is known for allowing holders to generate passive income via staking, yield farming, cryptocurrency lending, crypto and NFT trades, and other methods.

The qualities, capabilities, and offerings of Solana (SOL) undoubtedly make it the finest cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022.

Quant (QNT) is a blockchain network that seeks to transform blockchain technology through the use of its Overledger technology. Overledger is a mechanism that connects different blockchains to global networks and links new blockchains to existing networks.

The Overledger Distributed Ledger Technology Gateway and the Quant mDApps are operated by Quant (QNT). The Overledger DLT Gateway enables the safe and efficient transmission of smart contracts, data, as well as fungible and non-fungible tokens between networks and distributed ledger systems.

Quant MDApps is a decentralized application that allows users to access many ledgers simultaneously using multi-decentralized ledger technology. Because of these two services, Quant (QNT) is usually referred to as the operating system that connects all blockchains.

Quant’s pricing behavior in recent weeks creates a picture of a project in high demand. In 126 days, the price of QNT has risen from $40 to $200. This is a fivefold increase during a bear market. As a result, Quant (QNT) appears to have some legs left to run. However, it remains to be seen whether Quant (QNT) will recapture its September 2021 high of $427.

Analysts predict Quant (QNT) will skyrocket in the future as blockchain technology becomes more widely adopted, as interoperability will become a critical component of any decentralized system.



Source: Dogeliens

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a dog-themed meme coin that shares similarities with the previously listed currencies. So, what makes Dogelien appealing and unique from every other buzzing meme coin? Dogeliens’ mascots are alien dogs. Each has distinct but endearing characteristics. Some have brilliantly colored fur, such as blue or lime, while others have many eyes or tails. You can always locate one that is more appealing to you.

This broadens the attractiveness of Dogeliens (DOGET) to a broader spectrum of people. Those who do not care for the Shiba Inu breed of dog can still find a variety of dogs among the Dogeliens mascots. You don’t even have to like dogs. Those who enjoy space and aliens will also find something to their liking in the Dogeliens coin. Everyone can use the coin!

The platform will provide a meticulously planned virtual classroom through the Dogeliens Academy, transforming a crypto beginner into a cryptoverse aficionado. In addition, users will gain access to our archive’s thousands of hours of video content and articles.

Anyone who wants to acquire basic skills like reading, writing, arithmetic, and geography can do so for free through the Academy’s fully-fledged virtual learning platform. However, some elements of the Dogeliens (DOGET) academy will require a charge or membership, which may be acquired with DOGET tokens. Welcome! Welcome to the planet of man’s best friend. Take action now; visit the links below to get started.









