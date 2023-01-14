Apple Watch Series 8: Features, price, release date, review, deals – 9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 8 Overview

41 'Apple Watch Series 8' stories

September 2021 – December 2022

The Apple Watch Series 8 was introduced during Apple’s September “Far Out” event with a new body-temperature sensor, crash detection, and more. Read on as we round up everything new with this Watch.

The Apple Watch was first introduced in 2015 and quickly became the best-selling wearable device of the year, reportedly selling 4.2 million units in Q2 2015. When the company introduced the Apple Watch Series 2 later in 2016, Apple labeled the original Apple Watch as “Series 0” while bringing an updated chip with “Series 1” and a brand new “Series 2” Watch.

When Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2017 a lot of things changed. The company started seeing the Watch more like a fitness device rather than a fashion one, although it was available in aluminum, stainless steel, and ceramic models. This Watch had a chip 70% faster than its predecessor, increased RAM, and introduced the LTE cellular connectivity variant with 16GB of storage.

Apple Watch Series 4, which launched a year later, featured a major redesign with a screen that was 30% bigger in both models and a 50% improvement on its processor over the Series 3 version. Speakers and microphones were rearranged so they were louder and more useful, and Series 4 introduced the fall detection feature, ECG capabilities, and the second-generation heart rate monitor.

In 2019, the Apple Watch Series 5 was a notable upgrade over the Series 4: Apple introduced an Always-On display with an energy-saving LTOP OLED screen, a built-in compass, doubled the storage to 32GB, and brought back the Edition tier with a ceramic model and a brand new titanium version.

In 2020, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6. This Watch brought a new S6 processor, up to 20% faster than its predecessor, a brighter Always-On display, a blood oxygen app, and an always-on altimeter, alongside new health sensors.

In 2021, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 with a more durable and larger display, now with 41mm and 45mm options. The Watch is more crack-resistant and can charge faster than previous models. It has the same processor as the Series 6 and maintains the three finishes: aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium.

In 2022, the Apple Watch Series 8 was announced with a new body-temperature sensor focused on sleep health and cycle tracking. It has the same processor as the Series 6 and only two finishes: aluminum and stainless steel.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the same Apple Watch Series 7 display, which has 20% more screen area and thinner borders at 1.7mm, making it 40% smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

This new Apple Watch is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is brighter indoors than the previous Watch, making it easier to see the watch’s face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display.

The Watch has also been certified IP6X dust-resistant and has a water resistance rating of WR50, making it a good choice for swimming performances and making users stay relaxed while on the beach or the desert.

Apple Watch Series 8 has the same processor as the 2020 Apple Watch Series 6. Even though it has a new name, called S8, it has the same CPU power. It’s not the first time Apple does something like that. With the Apple Watch Series 5, the S5 chip had the same performance as the S4 SoC but brought a Compass feature built-in as well.

The S8 SiP has a 64-bit dual-core processor and features 32GB of storage. As the S6 chip, it’s 20% faster than the processor found inside the original Apple Watch SE.

One of the most important features of the Apple Watch Series 8 is the new body temperature sensor enabling “further insights into women’s health,” according to Apple. The two-sensor design reduces bias from the outside environment and the body itself. With the new capabilities, users can receive retrospective ovlution estimates.

Temperature sensing also enables improved period predictions for users who menstruate. With watchOS 9, Cycle Tracking users can now receive a notification if their logged cycle history shows a possible deviation.

In addition to the body temperature sensor, the Apple Watch Series 8 feature two new motion sensors and a sensor-fusion algorithm that makes the Apple Watch detect a severe car crash with Crash Detection.

When Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, the device will check in with the user and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. Emergency responders will receive the user’s device location, which is also shared with emergency contacts.

These are the Apple Watch Series 8 finishes:

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Here are the top watchOS 9 features:

Apple is currently testing watchOS 9.1.

Apple Watch Series 8 was announced during September’s “Far Out” event. It became available on September 16.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399. The prices are the same as the last year’s model, as you can see below:

Lower prices may be available from Apple’s official Amazon store.

Over at 9to5Toys, you can find the best deals on the Apple Watch Series 8 and other Apple products. Download the 9to5Toys iPhone app to receive push notifications for new deals as well.

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories December 6, 2022

Michael Potuck

– Dec. 6th 2022 1:49 pm PT

@michaelpotuck

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup features three distinct wearables. While much remains the same between Series 8 and previous models, there are some differences worth considering. Read on for Apple Watch Series 8 vs 7 and earlier to help deicde what’s the best pick for you or someone you’re shopping for.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories December 1, 2022

Michael Potuck

– Dec. 1st 2022 2:41 pm PT

@michaelpotuck

There’s more variety than ever before with the 2022 Apple Watch lineup thanks to the new Ultra model and updated SE. That means there’s a lot to consider between the latest wearables and also their predecessors. Read on for a detailed look at Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8 vs SE, and more to figure out what’s the best pick for you or someone you’re shopping for.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories November 14, 2022

Zac Hall

– Nov. 14th 2022 8:17 am PT

@apollozac

From Apple Watch Ultra to watchOS 9, this fall has been full of smart watch innovation. Apple isn’t quite finished, however, as there’s still more to come when it comes to new Apple Watch features.

expand full story

iPhone 13 sees up to $224 Renewed Premium discounts at Amazon from $658 all-time lows

Save 60% on Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop at $16 Prime shipped, more

Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time lows from $999 (Save $200)

Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band at $35 (Reg. $49), plus Nike+ from $25

iPhone 12 series all on sale from $340 in 1-day Woot refurbished sale (Up to $559 off)

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories October 10, 2022

Ben Lovejoy

– Oct. 10th 2022 7:44 am PT

@benlovejoy

Apple has explained more about how Crash Detection works, amid reports of the feature being triggered on rollercoaster rides. Two senior executives have said that reliably detecting a car crash is complicated.

The company says that it uses a wide variety of clues, including things as unlikely-seeming as Wi-Fi signals …

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories October 9, 2022

Michael Potuck

– Oct. 9th 2022 10:13 am PT

@michaelpotuck

Crash Detection is a valuable new safety feature that’s arrived with the iPhone 14 lineup and the new Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE 2. But even though Apple uses all-new hardware, an advanced algorithm, and over a million hours of crash data, false positives are still possible. As it turns out, roller coasters have been causing a number of erroneous automatic 911 calls by tricking Apple’s Crash Detection. Here’s what’s happening and a workaround until there’s an update.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories October 6, 2022

Michael Potuck

– Oct. 6th 2022 8:03 am PT

@michaelpotuck

During its Made by Google 2022 event today in NYC, the company officially announced its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and more. Read on for a closer look at what Google is doing with its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 competitors, G2 Tensor custom silicon, and more.

expand full story

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display from $1,500, Pixel 7/Pro smartphones from $499, more

MEATER Plus Bluetooth smart meat thermometer helps cook the perfect meal at $80

GoPro HERO10 and HERO11 Black 5.3K action cameras see first discounts of 2023 from $350

Save 26% on Logitech’s Aurora G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse at its second-best $74.50

Medify’s MA-40 True HEPA Air Purifier cleans 840-sq. feet of air every 30 minutes for…

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories September 17, 2022

Seth Kurkowski

– Sep. 17th 2022 1:20 pm PT

@SethKurk

You knew it was coming. We couldn’t just sit by when the hottest watch face of all the land came exclusively to Apple’s Hermès line of watches.

That’s why I braved the line, at a UPS customer center no less, to pick up my Apple Watch Series 8 Hermès and give you all a hands-on look at its Lucky Horse watch face.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories September 16, 2022

Ben Lovejoy

– Sep. 16th 2022 4:03 am PT

@benlovejoy

Apple Store iPhone 14 lines seen earlier were reminiscent of pre-pandemic days, as customers waited to collect the latest phone or Apple Watch. Apple has now shared some official photos of customers getting their hands on the new devices.

The company has so far shown Apple Store photos from Singapore and China, and typically adds photos from stores in other time zones as they open …

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories September 15, 2022

José Adorno

– Sep. 15th 2022 6:16 am PT

@joseadorno

The first reviews of the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-generation Apple Watch SE are out. Ahead of pre-orders arriving to buyers on Friday, these early reviews provide our first in-depth look at the modest Apple Watch Series 8 upgrades and the new generation of the entry Apple Watch models with SE 2.

expand full story

Google Discover rolls out three-column UI ahead of Pixel Tablet

3rd-party Twitter app ‘suspensions are intentional,’ still no public communication

Google preps Fast Pair low-battery notifications for styluses [APK Insight]

Doodle for Google 2023 contest opens with ‘I am grateful for…’ theme

Android Auto redesign rolling out draggable seek bar in music apps

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories September 8, 2022

José Adorno

– Sep. 8th 2022 6:48 am PT

@joseadorno

During the “Far Out” event, we saw Apple unveil the enhanced Apple Watch Series 8 and all-new Apple Watch Ultra. The media in attendance at the event are sharing hands-on photos, videos, and impressions after handling the new hardware.

expand full story

Ben Lovejoy

– Sep. 8th 2022 5:48 am PT

@benlovejoy

Apple yesterday announced the four new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, a new Apple Watch SE, and 2nd-gen AirPods Pro – and now has 11 new Apple videos to show them off.

From fast-paced headlines to the full keynote presentation, you can watch them all below …

expand full story

Ben Lovejoy

– Sep. 8th 2022 4:18 am PT

@benlovejoy

Apple Watch Ultra preorders opened as soon as the store came back online yesterday, but if you didn’t place yours right away, you could be in for a bit of a wait.

Those who got in early will receive their Watches on September 23, just over two weeks away, but others could be waiting either three to four weeks or six to seven weeks …

expand full story

Quick Charge Podcast: January 14, 2023

Wheel-E Podcast: Honda E-cub moped, RCA e-bikes, cheap electric boats & more

Juiced Bikes launches special edition 35 MPH HyperScrambler 2 e-bike

Weird Alibaba: Operate your own electric towing business with this tiny tow truck

Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories September 7, 2022

Michael Potuck

– Sep. 7th 2022 2:40 pm PT

@michaelpotuck

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE second gen have all officially arrived. While the brand new Ultra comes with the biggest battery ever in an Apple Watch, all Apple Watches from the Series 8 down to Series 4 will get the new Low Power mode with watchOS 9. Here’s how Apple Watch Ultra battery vs Series 8 and more stack up.

expand full story

Michael Potuck

– Sep. 7th 2022 12:15 pm PT

@michaelpotuck

After officially announcing its iPhone 14 and fresh Apple Watch lineup plus the all-new AirPods Pro second gen, some orders are open immediately with others set for September 9. Read on for all the details and some tips on getting a faster shipping time.

expand full story

Zac Hall

– Sep. 7th 2022 10:26 am PT

@apollozac

Apple has officially announced the Apple Watch Ultra. This is the rumored ‘Apple Watch Pro’ version of the Series 8. It features a dedicated “action” button and larger digital crown. Pre-orders start today ahead of the September 23 release date. Read on for price and specs!

expand full story

When is the next Rocket Lab launch?

How many rockets did SpaceX launch in 2022?

PSA: Starlink seeing widespread outage as SpaceX prepares for another launch

John Deere looking to enter the satellite market with geospatial maps for farmers

SpaceX kicks off 2023 with rideshare mission featuring a flawless landing back at LZ-1

José Adorno

– Sep. 7th 2022 10:08 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple has finally unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 8. After months of rumors, the company has announced the successor of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here’s everything new.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories September 6, 2022

José Adorno

– Sep. 6th 2022 10:38 pm PT

@joseadorno

Today, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories September 4, 2022

José Adorno

– Sep. 4th 2022 7:05 am PT

@joseadorno

In three days, Apple will announce a new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE 2. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shared the latest tidbits about these new watches ahead of the iPhone 14 event on Wednesday.

expand full story

Drone accident on Netflix set leaves actor with severe facial injuries

Skydio software update brings long-awaited Panorama, KeyFrame gimbal roll

Washington state to fly drones in endangered mini-rabbit count

American Robotics job cuts loom as Ondas finalizes Airobotics acquisition and integration

When will drone delivery actually make sense? Here’s what McKinsey cost model predicts

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories August 31, 2022

Michael Potuck

– Aug. 31st 2022 9:20 am PT

@michaelpotuck

The Apple Watch Series 8 release date is right around the corner and this year we could see a new rugged “Pro” version with a larger screen join the lineup, and fresh health features. Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be available to pre-order soon. Head below for what to expect on a release date, new features, and more.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories August 30, 2022

José Adorno

– Aug. 30th 2022 8:48 am PT

@joseadorno

In a week from now, alongside the new iPhone 14 series, Apple will announce the new Apple Watch Series 8. With that, Twitter user ShrimpApplePro has a few tidbits to share regarding this upcoming Watch. Here’s what he knows about this release.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories August 25, 2022

Ben Lovejoy

– Aug. 25th 2022 7:25 am PT

@benlovejoy

With the Apple Watch S8 likely to launch alongside the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7, it’s not surprising that shipments of the Series 7 have continued to decline as its replacement draws closer.

A new report today contained a mix of good and bad news for Apple …

expand full story

iPhone 13 sees up to $224 Renewed Premium discounts at Amazon from $658 all-time lows

Save 60% on Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop at $16 Prime shipped, more

Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time lows from $999 (Save $200)

Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band at $35 (Reg. $49), plus Nike+ from $25

iPhone 12 series all on sale from $340 in 1-day Woot refurbished sale (Up to $559 off)

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories August 10, 2022

José Adorno

– Aug. 10th 2022 10:39 am PT

@joseadorno

During its Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. These new smartwatches will sure be tough competition for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. But, in addition to that, they also show what innovations Apple will likely bring with Series 8 and the rumored Apple Watch Pro.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories July 24, 2022

José Adorno

– Jul. 24th 2022 6:12 am PT

@joseadorno

In two months, Apple will unveil three new Apple Watches, including the rumored Apple Watch Pro. This new high-end model, called “rugged” and made for “extreme sports,” will be the company’s new bet for a specific niche of customers.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman details more information about this upcoming product.

expand full story

Apple Watch Series 8 Stories July 13, 2022

Allison McDaniel

– Jul. 13th 2022 1:56 pm PT

@aamcdani

We’re just a couple months away from a possible announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8. With it, we expect slight upgrades from the Series 7, offering a few new features we didn’t previously have. However, is the Apple Watch Series 8 worth waiting for?

expand full story

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display from $1,500, Pixel 7/Pro smartphones from $499, more

MEATER Plus Bluetooth smart meat thermometer helps cook the perfect meal at $80

GoPro HERO10 and HERO11 Black 5.3K action cameras see first discounts of 2023 from $350

Save 26% on Logitech’s Aurora G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse at its second-best $74.50

Medify’s MA-40 True HEPA Air Purifier cleans 840-sq. feet of air every 30 minutes for…

source