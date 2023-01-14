Exclusive: Tesla update 2022.28 adds ability to minimize Tesla … – Not a Tesla App

Tesla releases a major update every four weeks that contains improvements and new features for their vehicles.
Tesla is known for rolling out updates slowly. This helps them reduce risk and give customers the most stable build possible.
The majority of Tesla owners are now on one of the 2022.20 updates (20th week of 2022), while others are on 2022.24 which includes the transition to Tesla Vision for some radar-equipped vehicles, Tesla cloud profiles and more.
We now have our first look at one of the major features in 2022.28.
With 2022.28 Tesla is introducing the ability to minimize a video in Tesla Theater. This will allow you to reduce the size of the video that’s playing so that you can access other car functions.
Tesla first introduced Tesla Theater with Netflix and YouTube in its v10 release back in 2019. Tesla Theater allows Premium Connectivity subscribers to watch streaming services such as Disney+ while their vehicle is parked. You can also watch streaming videos without Premium Connectivity if you’re connected to Wi-Fi.
In Tesla Theater you have a quick actions bar that lets you access some vehicle functions when the screen is tapped, however, the functions offered are fairly limited.
If you want to turn on your seat heater, open your trunk, or access any other vehicle functions, then you’re stuck having to exit the video app, perform the function you wanted, reload the app and find your video again. It can be a slow and painful process.
Depending on what you’re trying to access, one option is to use the Tesla app, however now with 2022.28 you will now be able to minimize the video that’s currently playing in order to perform other functions.
When playing a video in full screen, there will be a new minimize icon at the top left corner that allows you to reduce the size of the video that’s currently playing.
When you tap the button in a Model 3 or Model Y, it will continue to play the video in a smaller size on the right portion of the screen, where maps usually lie. This will expose the vehicle’s bottom menu and the car visualization area, giving you access to open the frunk, trunk, door locks and more. You’ll now be able to perform most functions without ever having to stop the video.
Tapping on the video will bring it back to full screen.
For owners who often rely on Tesla Theater for entertainment, this will be a huge improvement and makes Tesla Theater much more usable.
The animation when the video is minimizing and maximizing stuttering a little bit, although it’s perfectly usable and it’s likely limited by the CPU in the vehicle. We expect that this will be much smoother on newer vehicles with MCU 3.
Tesla is currently not rolling out update 2022.28 to customers as it’s in later testing phases. However, 2022.28 may start rolling out to select customers in the next couple of weeks, so keep an eye on our software update pages or subscribe to our newsletter.
One of our forum users, Thib, confirmed with Tesla Service that the beloved Sonic The Hedgehog game will be returning to Tesla vehicles.
According to Tesla Service, the game was only under a “temporary suspension.” The service representative goes on to state: “Indeed, this game is currently suspended, it will be re-integrated soon.”
Tesla added the Sonic game to its vehicles during the 2021 holiday update. It was only available for a year before Tesla removed it in the 2022 holiday update. The game required a USB controller to play.
Early last year, Tesla added Sonic to vehicles that did not have data-capable USB ports in the front via the glovebox. Version 2022.28.1 release notes read, “A game controller plugged into the glovebox USB port is required.”
Sonic the Hedgehog is a platform video game that was released in 1991 by Sega for their Genesis gaming system. Players control a blue hedgehog, named Sonic, to run at fast speeds on a mission to overtake Dr. Robotnik, a mad scientist who has locked away animals inside robot bodies while chasing after the Chaos Emeralds.
The removal of Sonic the Hedgehog is still unclear, but we’re speculating that it had to do with a bug or the license expiring.
Tesla also added Steam to a few of its vehicles, which signals that they may be transitioning away from adding more games. Instead, they’ll rely on Steam’s vast catalog of games for users to enjoy. Tesla may simply transition into making sure Steam is running smoothly on its operating system.
We now have new information regarding Tesla’s updated cameras that will be used in Hardware 4.0. Twitter user @ChrisZheng001, who has ties with the Tesla supply chain in China, posted three images that appear to be camera configurations. While the information in the picture is limited, there is enough text to uncover what may be in development at Tesla.
Perhaps the biggest change comes to the trio of cameras that make up the forward-facing view for the Autopilot system. The translation appears to state that Tesla will be reducing its three front-facing cameras down to two and all cameras, including the interior camera, will be upgraded to ‘AP4’ cameras. The newer cameras are expected to have a much higher resolution in addition to other improvements such as LED flicker mitigation.
The only information provided by @ChrisZheng001 in the post is: The Autopilot HW 4.0 front camera will be reduced to two Cz (because) of the significant increase in both pixel density and field of view.
In November of 2022, it was revealed that a Tesla supplier was producing 5-megapixel cameras. The current cameras are 1.2 megapixels. So, while the number of cameras is being reduced, Tesla Vision will actually improve.
That leads to the next change. The housing size doesn’t appear to change, just what is in it. According to the document, and again using Google translate, it states: the shape of the black border at the position of the front camera has changed/added a camera fan.
By that wording, it sounds like the new housing will include a fan, likely to prevent condensation buildup. However, it seems open for change with a window for feedback and further evaluation.
There is one more picture. The text reads: B-pillar exterior trim. B-pillar exterior panel camera change, opening shape change, new camera heating device. Inspection station: final care exterior decoration inspection appearance; heating function will be evaluated after project feedback.
There is not much to figure out there. Tesla appears to be adding a heating device to keep the B-pillar cameras clear and changing the shape of the opening. That could be due to the size of the new cameras or the field of view they require.
It’s widely speculated that a new high-resolution radar unit is in the works. That radar combined with these high-powered cameras means Tesla’s already incredible Autopilot system will only improve.
