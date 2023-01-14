EXCLUSIVE: Top Searched Cryptocurrencies On Benzinga Pro In 2022 — Where Did Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Shiba – Benzinga

The cryptocurrency market faced setbacks in 2022 that included companies declaring bankruptcy, companies in the sector cutting jobs and the price of top coins falling significantly during the year. With the crypto industry in a bear market, many wonder if a comeback will happen in 2023 or if declining prices will continue this year.

Despite the bear market, people were still searching for cryptocurrency charts and top news and headlines on Benzinga Pro.

What Happened: The cryptocurrency market started 2022 with a bang, as several of the largest companies in the sector used the Super Bowl as a chance to reach new potential customers.

Later in the year, the big story was the collapse of Celsius, 3AC, Voyager and stablecoin Tether USDT/USD. The biggest development for many in the sector was the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX.

All of these events helped contribute to a decline in the price of major cryptocurrencies. The overall crypto sector saw its market capitalization fall from a peak of $2.9 trillion in November 2021 to under $800 billion at the end of 2022.

Top Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro: On Benzinga Pro, hundreds of headlines are shared daily regarding stocks, cryptocurrencies and the overall financial sector.

In 2022, cryptocurrency continued to be a major searched theme on Benzinga, despite the bear market.

Here is a look at the top searched cryptocurrencies on Benzinga Pro in 2022:

1. Bitcoin BTC/USD

Market Cap: $321.8 billion

52-Week Trading Range: $15,599.05 to $48,086.84

Year-End Price: $16,547.50

2. Ethereum ETH/USD

Market Cap: $148.9 billion

52-Week Trading Range: $896.11 to $3,879.79

Year-End Price: $1,196.77

3. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Market Cap: $4.5 billion

52-Week Trading Range: $0.000007197 to $0.00003493

Year-End Price: $0.000008

4. Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Market Cap: $9.5 billion

52-Week Trading Range: $0.04972 to $0.2032

Year-End Price: $0.07029

5. Cardano ADA/USD

Market Cap: $8.8 billion

52-Week Trading Range: $0.2404 to $1.63

Year-End Price: $0.2465

Benzinga’s Take: The two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were the most searched on Benzinga Pro in 2022.

It might come as a surprise to see Dogecoin as the fourth most searched, with several Dogecoin-related articles ranking among the most read on Benzinga in 2022.

An article about Bitcoin was the fifth most-read story, and many Bitcoin prediction articles also saw strong traffic and page views.

Shiba Inu ranked ahead of Dogecoin for the year based on searches on Benzinga Pro, which could show more demand or interest in that particular cryptocurrency during the year after the strong 2021 that Dogecoin had.

Cardano ranked fifth, beating other top cryptocurrencies, which could come as a surprise to many. Cardano has kicked off 2023 with a big upward move and recently passed the market cap of Dogecoin to take over the eighth place position among all cryptocurrencies ranked by market cap.

