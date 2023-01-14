How to recover deleted messages from Instagram – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Your Instagram DMs are a great way to keep up with friends, whether you’re responding directly to their stories or just dropping in to say hi. But, what can you do if you accidentally delete a message?

Is it possible to retrieve deleted messages from Instagram? The answer is yes and no. Scroll down to learn all you need to know about recovering old messages from Instagram.

While there is one common way to recover deleted messages from Instagram, it’s important to note that the method can be very hit and miss as far as its success rate goes.

Some people claim that downloading an archive of their Instagram data has allowed them to recover deleted messages, while others (including us) found it didn’t work for them. It all depends on what Instagram has stored on its servers.

It seems the easiest way to ensure you can always recover your messages is to download your data regularly so that, if they do get deleted, you have a backed-up copy on hand that you can look back on.

Luckily, it’s exactly the same process.

How to recover deleted messages from Instagram

This isn’t something that can be done in the Instagram app.

You may already find yourself signed in if you’ve logged into Instagram recently.

You can do this by clicking the profile icon in the top-right corner and selecting Profile.

This option should be right next to your username.

This will be on the left side of the screen.

You can find the link directly under the Data Download heading.

Stick with HTML if you just want to view your data and not import it into other services.

Instagram warns it could take up to 48 hours for you to receive a link in your email inbox, though ours took an hour and a half.

This will send you back to Instagram. You may need to log in again to verify it’s you.

The link will be available for up to two weeks, so be sure to download it before that time period is up or you’ll need to request a new link.

It’s important to note that this folder will only contain the information that is stored on Instagram’s servers, so you might not find everything you’re looking for.

If Instagram can’t retrieve your deleted messages from its servers, you can try using a third party app to find them for you. Just make sure you use an app that you trust and bear in mind that this may not work either.

The best way to recover deleted Instagram messages is to keep a regular back up of all your data using the method above.

You can recover comments immediately after you post delete them by tapping on the red banner that appears when you hit delete.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

