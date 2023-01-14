Why Rivian Shares Approached Another New Low Today – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN -6.43%) stock has been hovering near its all-time lows recently, and after a brief pop this morning, it slid back down to near $16 per share. An early 4.5% pop turned into a drop of 0.7% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. At the low of the day, Rivian shares nearly hit the all-time intraday low level of $15.84 per share it reached last week.

Two things may have turned investors negative on Rivian shares today. First, a major new competitor for its electric pickup truck was just revealed at the popular Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The new electric Ram truck from global automaker Stellantis will be launching in the coming months. Production will begin next year on the Ram 1500 Revolution that the automaker is using as the base for its electric vehicle platforms. It will directly compete with Rivian’s R1T and other high-end battery electric pickup trucks.

Investors also may have seen an article published by Barron’s today that highlights Rivian along with other stocks that performed poorly in 2022. It notes a study looking back to 2006 that showed among the top 1,000 U.S.-based companies by market capitalization, the worst performers in a given year underperformed the broader market by an average of 4 percentage points over the following 12 months. Rivian was among 15 worst-performing stocks in the Russell 1000 index in 2022.

There’s no guarantee that history will repeat itself, but there are likely reasons why that data shows what it does. In the long term, stocks will move based on the underlying business fundamentals.

Rivian has faced multiple headwinds in its first full year in production and as a public company. It will face new challenges, including the aforementioned growing competition, in the coming months and years. Investors may be wise to wait for Rivian to show some success and a path to profitability before betting on this speculative name.

