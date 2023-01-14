Decentralized Exchange Trading Volumes Remain Lackluster in the … – Bitcoin News

by Jamie Redman

According to statistics, decentralized exchange (dex) monthly trading volumes have dropped significantly since Jan. 2022. After a brief spike in volume in Nov. 2022, dex trade volumes have been lackluster for the past 44 days. As of Jan. 14, 2023, Uniswap version three (V3) has the highest trade volume during the past 24 hours at $1.9 billion and the second-highest total value locked (TVL) at $3.57 billion. Metrics show that Curve holds the second-largest trade volume on Saturday with $399 million in 24 hours and the highest TVL in terms of assets locked in dex platforms, with $4.19 billion locked.

After the first two weeks of Jan. 2023, and as of Jan. 13, 2023, metrics indicate that there has been $15.33 billion in global swaps settled among decentralized exchange (dex) platforms. Last month, dex protocols recorded roughly $43.65 billion in swaps, meaning that during the first two weeks of the new year, 35.12% of last month’s volume has been reached.

With the recent spike in global cryptocurrency market prices, jumping 6.24% in the last 24 hours, dex trade volume has been fueled over the last few days. Uniswap V3 has captured the most volume during the last 24 hours with $1.9 billion in swaps.

Uniswap is followed by Curve ($399 million), Balancer ($190 million), Pancakeswap ($176 million), Uniswap Polygon ($164 million), Uniswap Arbitrum ($142 million), Sun.io ($132 million), Uniswap V2 ($91 million), and Uniswap Optimism ($77 million).

It’s worth noting that the top five smart contract platform tokens have captured double-digit gains during the last week. Ethereum jumped 20.6%, Binance Coin (BNB) rose 16.6%, Cardano increased by 25.4%, Polygon has risen by 23.2%, and Solana jumped 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar over the last seven days.

The entire smart contract platform coin economy has gained 8.5% against the U.S. dollar in 24 hours. Data also shows that the dex Curve is the top decentralized finance exchange with the most total value locked on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

At the time of writing, Curve commands a $4.19 billion total value locked (TVL) and Uniswap is just below the protocol with $3.57 billion. Both Curve and Uniswap are followed by Pancakeswap ($2.46 billion), Balancer ($1.61 billion), Sun.io ($578.83 million), Sushi ($448.9 million), and Biswap ($232.3 million).

Out of the 671 dex platforms or protocols that allow a user to swap or trade cryptocurrency, there is $17.4 billion total value locked among the decentralized finance (defi) protocols. Non-custodial exchanges have become a mainstay in the world of crypto assets by allowing users to trade tokens without the need for an intermediary.

While dex platforms have seen trade volumes decline, centralized spot market exchanges have also seen volumes slide during the last few months. The crypto winter has taken no prisoners as far as centralized and decentralized exchange trading volumes are concerned, and Dec. 2022 was especially disappointing.

What does the future hold for dex platforms in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency trading? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework

Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.

Fidelity Investments Launches Crypto, Metaverse ETFs — Says ‘We Continue to See Demand’

Fidelity Investments, one of the largest financial services firms with more than $11 trillion under administration, is launching exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focusing on the crypto ecosystem and the metaverse. “We continue to see demand, particularly from young investors, for access … read more.

Check all the news here

source